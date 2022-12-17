This semester the culinary arts department of Temple High School added a new cooking club: the Temple BBQ Pitmasters.
Joe A. Medrano of Temple, a longtime barbecuer whose day job is chief investigator for the Bell County District Attorney’s office, is the team coach. The club, which has five members, started out by meeting at his house every Sunday, but has since had classes at the school.
The team won reserve champion honors at the Texas High School BBQ Association Super Qualifier event Dec. 9 in San Antonio. That performance earned the team a spot in the state championship competition in May even though the team has been together and practicing for about two and a half months.
“I didn’t really think we were going to qualify for state this quickly,” said team member Erandy Perez, a Temple High School senior. “But I am really excited about it, and really proud of the team and all that we have done so far.”
Medrano has been competing on the barbecue circuit since about 2000, has traveled throughout the state and cooked in many world championships.
“The best we did was sixth place in chicken at the American World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City,” he said.
A couple of years ago, he said, he noticed that some high schools have barbecue teams. One of the teachers talked to his son, Reece, about a barbecue team.
“A year went by,” Medrano said. “We never put it together.”
Sometime earlier this year, he was contacted by Margaret Fyffe, culinary arts teacher at THS, asking if he would like to mentor the school barbecue team.
“To me, it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “We met at the school on one weekend. I toured the culinary arts area. I did a basic meat trimming class for the kids — ribs, chicken, two main categories. Then she solidified a team of five. From that point on the real training took place.”
Fyffe said she hopes the barbecue club continues in the future.
“I have seen the barbecue competition advertised for several years and thought I had enough on my plate, but once I saw the excitement on my students’ faces when I mentioned the possibility, I thought, why not? I reached out to Joe Medrano, a pit master, and he, too, was excited to compete with students. I love to bring pride to Temple High School.”
The team, made up of Medrano’s son, Reece, Will Hardin, Jordan Magana, Anthony Rangel and the only girl, Erandy Perez, starting meeting at Medrano’s house every Sunday.
The team practices Sundays and typically follows the same schedule used in competition. That means practices can last as long as eight hours, and with team members also involved in athletics, orchestra and jobs, it does take a major commitment. But the team members say they wouldn’t have it any other way, especially since they get to eat their homework after every practice.
“They have become like another family for me, because we have all gotten to know each other and really enjoy practicing together and being around each other,” Jordan Magana, a junior, said.
Medrano said cooking skills come from experience.
“The way you learn to cook good barbecue is by cooking bad barbecue,” he said. “No one just starts out and becomes a great pit master. There’s a lot to be learned.”
One of the things he focuses on most for the students is “the fire, the heat and nail the cook,” he said.
“If you overcook meat it could be bad,” he said. “So if you cook it perfectly, or nailed it, everything else falls into place.”
Medrano uses a Thermapen cooking thermometer. Pork is done at 145 degrees, he said.
“With ribs, I tend to push that,” he said.
He also teaches them “probe tender,” which refers to the way the meat feels.
Although the team is still learning, Medrano entered them in the state-qualifying cook-off earlier this month. Perez has been learning to cook dishes in a Dutch oven and would enter in that event, he said.
Teams are judged on five different elements in each competition and each item has to be submitted at specific times during the cook-off. The event sponsor provides the meat to each participating team, but the teams are responsible for seasoning, saucing and preparing all of the items.
Each team member has a specific role during competition. Reece Medrano, a sophomore, is in charge of the ribs. Rangel, a senior, is responsible for the chicken. Hardin, a senior, handles pork chops. Magana is in charge of the skirt steak street tacos, and Perez takes the lead on the Dutch oven dessert. But all team members also work together during the cook-offs to produce the best product possible.
“They get to eat their homework every Sunday,” the coach said. “That’s the fun thing about this.”
Cooking over a fire, instead of throwing something in the microwave, is a lost art, he said. No matter what happens in competition, he said, these youngsters are winners.
The state championship will be held in May at Burnet High School and the team hopes to compete in a couple of other cook-offs prior to that event, if the busy schedules of the team members allow.
A solid performance at state would qualify the team for a spot in the national championship, known as “The Slab,” in Round Rock in June. The Slab would end the competition season for the team, at least for this year, but there is hope that the skills these students are learning will stick with them long after this year ends.
“This is something I can keep doing,” Hardin said. “It may not lead into a career, but it is certainly something that I want to keep doing and can do for the rest of my life.”