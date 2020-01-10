The identities of several sets of bones found in Temple are still unsolved mysteries.
None of the bones or remains found Sept. 12, 2019, in Killeen have names put with them yet.
An autopsy was ordered at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences, which is where the remains of the deceased person are still waiting identification, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.
A skull found in the 1500 block of Hruskaville Road off State Highway 53 is still a mystery. It wasn’t known by Friday if the skull was that of a male or female.
The skull, found by a weekend hunter in mid-December, was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
A heavily wooded area in the 1600 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in Temple was where a third set of bones was found in early November. Fragments of what were thought to be pieces of a skull were found with the bones and were sent to Dallas for forensic analysis, spokesman Chris Christoff previously said.
Whose bones are these?
Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said he didn’t have an answer Friday.
In the case of the Killeen remains, found in a shed in the 1900 block of North Fourth Street, the bones were said BY WHO? to possibly belong to someone missing from Temple — but that’s never been verified.
No information was ever released by Temple Police about where in the shed the remains were found or what clothes were with them.