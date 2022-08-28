Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Bell County will hold the 2022 Bell County Conservation Expo on Sept. 22 at the Summers Mill Retreat & Conference Center, 7441 FM 1123, near Belton.
Program topics will be geared toward answering questions and discussing the concerns of landowners in Central Texas. Doors will open at 8 a.m. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.
Participants are invited to come early for hot coffee and morning refreshments. Sponsor booths and exhibits including a rainfall simulator will be set up for viewing throughout the day. A hamburger steak lunch with mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls and dessert also will be provided by Mc3 Catering.
For Pesticide Applicator License holders, 2 CEU hours (1-GEN, 1-IPM) will be offered.
The morning program will begin with an overview of recent land trends and history in Bell County presented by Dirk Aaron, Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District general manager and former county Extension agent.
He will open the program with thoughts on recent changes in land ownership, land values, and take a look at prediction models that give insight on challenges residents will face in water and land stewardship.
Following the first presentation, Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Cullom Simpson will discuss how to be successful as a new landowner in Central Texas by exploring realistic goals, working with neighbors and best management practices in land stewardship.
Jeff Brister, our local National Resources Conservation Service District conservationist, will talk about plans for your property and discuss both technical and financial assistance available to local landowners.
Throughout the day, we will introduce our program sponsors and special guests. More educational presentations will follow.
Participants will hear from the NRCS State Resource Conservationist Charles Knueper on grazing management plans and livestock options for Central Texas landowners. He will discuss forage quality and stock rates for livestock species.
To close out the presentations, participants also will hear from Steve Bardin, Texas Pro Lake Management owner, biologist and author, who will discuss pond creation and design as well as plant identification and pest control options for overall pond health.
We will close out the program with door prizes and a short evaluation.
Participants wanting to register for the event can either call 254-933-5305 or visit https://bell-crops-committee.square.site/ to register and pay in advance. For those who register by phone, a $25 registration fee, payable to Bell Crops, will be collected at the door.
Please RSVP by Sept. 13 so that you are counted for the meal.
If you have any question about the 2022 Bell County Conservation Expo, call Whitney Ingram at the Bell County Extension Office at 254-933-5305.