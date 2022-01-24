The Belton Independent School District provided its seven trustees with an update from its Bond Exploration Committee on Monday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center — a meeting that also saw trustees unanimously approve the district’s next chief financial officer.
Jennifer Bailey, Belton ISD’s new executive director of communications and community engagement, emphasized how the Bond Exploration Committee was commissioned to answer three questions: when should the district pursue another bond package?; when could the district call for its next bond election?; and what potential projects should the district prioritize?
“On Dec. 8, we received answers to those questions for the superintendent to consider,” she told the Telegram. “The Bond Exploration Committee recommended the district pursue a bond in May 2022 and provided a prioritized list of projects.”
Those 22 projects Belton ISD began with totaled more than $430 million, according to district.
However, Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith previously pegged any potential bond package to fall between $100 million to $200 million.
“Someday Belton ISD is going to have to build a new elementary school, and based on the fact that it looks like building more schools might be a thing that we have to consider in Belton ISD … we wanted to make sure that we took time to plan what the new footprint could look like,” he told the Telegram in October. “We’ve been engaging in the process for over a year.”
Although Belton ISD hired a construction manager at-risk in July to begin designing the updated footprint, stakeholders ranked two new elementary schools — an 11th elementary school for $40.1 million and a 12th elementary school for $43.6 million — as the most necessary.
Nine additional projects, ranked in following order of favorability, included Southwest Elementary additions, $13.3 million; campus safety and security upgrades, $6.3 million; land acquisition for future facilities, $7.1 million, CTE and fine arts improvements at Belton High, $20 million; mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing and interior improvements for aging and evolving facilities, $11 million; middle school athletic and fine arts upgrades, $28.6 million; interior finishing renovations at Belton High, $6.9 million; cafeteria equipment and flooring replacements at 10 campuses, $2.6 million; and technology infrastructure, $676,624.
The 77 Bond Exploration Committee members who assisted in that ranking can be found online at beltonisdbond.net.
“I just want to thank everybody who served on that Bond Exploration Committee,” Belton ISD trustee Janet Leigh said. “I know that took a lot of time, but I also know — because I served on a long-range planning facilities committee that ultimately led to our last bond — how important and impactful that is to you as an individual. You come in not knowing all the facts behind what makes a school district run well and … you took your time to be educated.”
Bailey, who previously served as Jarrell ISD’s director of communications since January 2019, added how the board is scheduled to make a decision on whether to call for a bond selection on Feb. 15.
“If they decide to call for a bond election, the board may opt to reduce the project list even further,” she said.
Moving forward, Melissa Lafferty, who holds two degrees from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, will join Belton ISD’s bond exploration efforts as the district’s next chief financial officer — a hire that was officially approved by trustees during a regular school board meeting on Monday.
“She is a (certified public accountant) … who has 19 years in the business financial world,” Todd Schiller, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said during a meeting on Monday. “She spent about eight years in the private sector as an accountant, spent about six years in Killeen ISD as director of financial reporting, spent two years in Lago Vista and is coming to us from Marble Falls ISD where she was the executive director of finance … so we are happy to make that recommendation for you tonight.”
During the meeting, Smith extended his gratitude to the Belton ISD staffers who have been instrumental in the process thus far.
“Trustees commissioned a bond exploration committee in the fall … and (district administrators) played key roles in helping us facilitate the process with some amazing community members,” Smith said. “I saw long hours of dedication in those meetings and a commitment to the school district.”