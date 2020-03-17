Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple is canceling all events and will be closed to the public now through May 4, according to a news release from the CAC.
“The executive directors are enhancing communication among employees and addressing the recommended guidelines from the CDC and other public officials locally and statewide regarding recommended precautions,” the news release states. “All staff, visitors and event attendees should watch the CAC social media and website for any further developments and postings. Our primary concern is for everyone to remain calm and as safe as possible.”
For information visit the CAC’s website, cacARTS.org.