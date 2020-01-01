In 2019, Bell County said goodbye to many who contributed to the health and well-being of Central Texas.
Bell County bid farewell to several notable citizens who helped shaped the area through their professions and community service.
January
Paul William Kerr Jr., 88, Jan. 1; president of American Desk Manufacturing. He served as chairman of the Texas Association of Business; president of Temple Rotary; chairman of Temple Chamber of Commerce; and chairman of Temple’s Centennial Celebration in 1981.
William David Shoemake , 77, Jan. 2; retired administrator for the Central Texas Veterans Administration Center who pursued a second career as an advanced-placement chemistry and biology teacher at Copperas Cove High School.
Dr. Johnny Lester Montgomery, 84, Jan. 3; Scott & White radiologist who served on the clinic board of directors 1978-1997 and president of the clinic board 1992-1997. Under his leadership, Scott & White developed the satellite clinic system and the family medicine department. He was chairman of the radiology department 1973-1992 as radiology technology expanded with the discovery of CT, MRI and ultrasound. Scott & White became an early adopter of these new technologies.
Robert J. Gilmore, 88, Jan. 3; volunteer for Churches Touching Lives for Christ for 30 years.
Dr. Takeshi Wajima , 87, Jan. 5; had a distinguished first career as a military physician and pharmacologist. He was a biochemistry research associate at the Atomic Bomb Casualty Commission, Hiroshima, Japan. He later was with Texas A&M University Health Science Center College of Medicine and the hematology-oncology service at Olin E. Teague Veterans Center until he retired in 2000.
Ralph F. Dice Jr., 72, Jan. 9; Temple Daily Telegram copy editor.
Alton C. Benton, 64, Jan. 10; pre-need counselor and funeral director for Branford Dawson Funeral Home for 24 years.
Cave Meek Wann , 91, Jan. 10; retired engineer for the Farmers Home Administration. Until his late 80s, he traveled on mission trips to repair or build new church buildings.
Sheila Alexander Potts, 60, Jan. 9; Belton ISD math and drama teacher for 32 years.
Antoinette “Toni” Cress Gates, 81, Jan. 10; proprietor of Toni’s Printing from 1982-1993.
Dr. Kermit B. Knudsen, 87, Jan. 13; Scott & White gastroenterologist who served as clinic president and chief of staff from 1979 to 1992. Under his leadership, Scott & White grew into an expansive regional network, developed a nationally recognized health plan and helped establish the Texas A&M College of Medicine with the main clinical teaching campus in Temple. He participated in the well-regarded Jackson Hole Group that was a guiding force in discussions about the future of health care delivery.
Dr. Lee E. Baldwin, 78, Jan. 14; retired business school dean at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 1992-2000 and as tenured professor until retirement in 2012.
Dr. Keith R. Thompson, 92, Jan. 15; Central Texas VA Center dentist, 1976-1995. He and his wife, Mary, in 2006 received the Lumen Gentium award from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Austin in recognition of their volunteerism.
James Steven Brooks, 67, Jan. 18; former owner of popular gathering spot, The Prairie Chicken, for 10 years.
Dr. Thomas L. Charlton, 82, Jan. 25; Baylor University history professor and director of the Texas Collection library. Founding director of the Program for Oral History, recording thousands of hours of stories that otherwise would have been lost. He was also former president of the Oral History Association and founding president of the Texas Oral History Association.
Gene Pemberton, 79, Jan. 27; award-winning color commentator for KTEM Radio for Temple Wildcat broadcasts for 28 years. He later joined the Houston Astros as director of community development before becoming the first full-time chaplain in Major League Baseball.
February
Cecil D. Ellis, 94, Feb. 1; former owner of Ellis Glass and Mirror. Worked part-time as a rodeo clown and bullfighter for 30 different rodeos across Texas and eight other states.
Ronnie Dean Wolf, 64, Feb. 4: co-owner of Wolf Brothers Farms of Holland.
Mora Jane Lemay Baldwin, 87, Feb. 4; Temple High math teacher 1968-1991 who later taught math at the Gatesville women’s prison. She took up Tae Kwon Do, earning her first-degree black belt at age 67.
Dorothy Ann Keown , 96, Feb. 6; former Telegram illustrator who, with her husband, owned and operated Don’s Hand Crafted Fishing Lures. Their custom-made lures were in demand throughout Texas and Oklahoma.
Mary Faye “Dee Dee” Wright Guess Heffington , 72; longtime teacher in Rogers and Killeen school districts.
Caroline Bay, 86, Feb. 10; co-owner and operator of the Minimax Grocery Store for 35 years with her husband, Bennie.
Thomas Anthony “Tony” Hennes , 72, Feb. 11; former KCEN-TV anchor and newsman who later became city of Temple spokesman and assistant city manager.
Irene Solomon Phillips, 86, Feb. 15; co-owner with her husband, Don, at the Dairy Queen in downtown Temple for 45 years. In 2011, the couple helped their son operate Phillabees Family Eatery in Little River-Academy.
Raul Maldonado Reyes Sr., 70, Feb. 16; former Travis Middle School music teacher.
Douglas Ray, 90, Feb. 22; co-owner of Douglas Ray and Sons painters.
Dell L. Martin, Jr., 88, Feb. 24, 88; founder of Texas Hydraulics, Dell Management and ProVentures , while directing his energies on real estate and other businesses. He endowed many Temple College scholarships. He served on boards of the Bell County Tax Appraisal District, Temple Economic Development Corp., Temple Industrial Foundation and Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
Aliceanne Zalac Wallace, 93, Feb. 24; member of the Texas Silver Haired Legislature 1986-1990. She founded the Tri-County Texas Democratic Women in 1990 (now the Bell County Texas Democratic Women), serving as president for four years. Appointed by Gov. Ann Richards to the Texas Department on Aging, where she served as vice president 1991-1997. She was a delegate to the 1992 and 1996 Democratic National Conventions.
Lee Lundy, 81, Feb. 25; owner of Lundy Masonry and teacher of 4-year-olds’ Sunday school class at his church for more than 40 years.
Sidney Joseph Dancy , 87, Feb. 27; deacon, brotherhood president and a minister of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Temple.
Mattie Jo Clemons, 100, Feb. 28; longtime church secretary of Mount Zion United Methodist Church administrative council committee member as well as secretary of the Sunday school and building fund.
March
Richard Dow Meyer, 89, March 2; retired owner of Bell Air Conditioning for 55 years and former owner of Riverside Swimming Pool (now Summer Fun).
Roy Cochran Potts, 91, March 3; retired president of the Cochran, Blair & Potts management, landmark Belton department store, generous philanthropist to education and a leader in Belton’s business community.
Oliver James Pratt, 94, March 6; former owner of Pratt Printing, Belton.
Minnie Mae Witte Stallings, 95, March 10; co-organized the Texas Girls Tennis Development Program in Temple and promoter of tennis for adults and high school students.
Bob Bonney , 64, March 15; owner of Soggy Bottom Goat Farms in Temple and enthusiastic promoter of goat yoga.
Marjorie Edla Rollins Dominy , 95, March 20; U.S. Navy veteran of World War II who became a certified medical technologist. Well into her 90s, she remained active as a volunteer at Christ Episcopal Church.
Stanley Wayne Henn , 78, March 21; owner of an insurance agency.
Carl Walton Tippit , 86, March 22; retired assistant water superintendent for the city of Temple.
Robert McClellan “Bobby” Martin, 81, March 26; Temple’s first black City Councilman, serving three terms, and as mayor pro tem, credited with working for revitalization and improvements in East Temple. He was a supervisor for Martin-Marietta Corp. in Denver; owned a Temple grocery; and was program manager for Texas Department of Community Affairs in Austin. He was a supervisor for Heart of Texas Council of Governments in Waco and a Temple Realtor.
Eugene Harry Kotrla, 79, March 26; pastor of several Unity of the Brethren in Texas, including Temple, Seaton, West, Elm Mott and Ocker . As mission board director for the Unity of the Brethren, he made many mission trips to Honduras and Mexico.
Ingrid Louise Erickson Whipple, 71, March 27; retired CEO of Cedar Crest Hospital and Residential Treatment Center, Belton.
Glynda Sue Sepulvado Parker, 72, March 30; chairman of the Licensed Vocational Nursing Program at Temple College and highly regarded teacher for more than 30 years.
Juanita Jones Glover, 77, March 30; 1957 honor graduate of Bartlett Negro High School who broke the color barrier at Temple College by receiving an academic scholarship. Was the first black student to graduate from Temple College in 1959. Graduating from Prairie View A&M, she became an elementary school teacher, librarian and Head Start Program director.
Mary James Minghini Watson, 71, March 31; co-owner of several Short Stop Food Stores in Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort and surrounding towns.
April
Joseph “Ervin” Waters, 101, April 1; retired Church of Christ preacher who preached throughout the nation as well as in Russia and Ukraine. He establish more than 50 congregations in California.
Jerry L. Malina, Jr. 79, April 1; retired WilsonArt’s director of research and development, introducing new techniques to manufacturing quality high-pressure laminate.
Loyd Morgan Bishop, 81, April 1; former director, set designer and performer at Temple Civic Theatre.
Diane E. Gryseels, 74, April 6; former missionary to Vietnam who served on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Alumni board. As a single mother, she adopted a war orphan, Binh Van Nguyen, who grew up to become a telecommunications technician for the U.S. Navy, based in Everett, Wash. Nguyen, 52; his daughter Elizabeth, 12; his mother; and her sister, Evelyn Wimberley, 65, were killed in an auto crash near LaGrange.
Grace L. Allison, 85, April 8; retired teacher and counselor for Temple and Killeen school districts.
Ernestine Elizabeth Wilkinson Avery, 101, April 8; Salado native who worked at Universal Studios who also hosted nationally renowned black entertainers and athletes traveling the Chitlin ’ Circuit during segregation.
Joseph Donald Schiller, 85, April 11; Bell County Special Olympics volunteer.
Randy “Tin Man” Fraga, 54, April 15; originator and proprietor of Pfraga Salsa Caliente salsa.
William Charles Ward, 76, April 15; entrepreneur who generously established student scholarships.
Esterleen Erna Miller Fischer, 90, April 16; retired teacher for Belton and Bartlett ISDs.
The Rev. J. Derald Dugger , 90, April 24; former Baptist minister at several Bell County churches.
Lee Hoffer , M.D., Ph.D., 84, April 26; retired Scott & White anesthesiologist. He also volunteered for numerous overseas medical missions.
William A. “Bill” Puett, Jr., 84, April 27; served on the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation board and instructor and proctor for ServSafe with the National Restaurant Association. He was Temple Planning & Zoning Commission vice chairman 1967-1969, Temple City Councilman 1970-1978 and mayor pro tem 1974-1975.
Alton Durwood Herring, 78, April 27; co-owner of Central Air and Heat and later Quality Glass Shop, Killeen. He also later founded and owned Herring Homes, Troy. Earning his pilot’s license at age 60, he volunteered as an Angel Flight pilot, ferrying cancer patients to M.D. Anderson Hospital, Houston.
May
Chih -Yuan Lee, 91, May 1; former owner of Temple House of Lee, Asian restaurant.
The Rev. Johnnie Lee Jones, 75, May 4; former pastor of Bethel AME Church, Belton.
Charlene Lynne Showalter Bush, 63, April 6; co-founder with her husband, Keith, of Bush’s Fried Chicken. She was active in local charities, including helping Fort Hood soldiers and their families.
The Rev. Henry E. Thrower, 47, May 6; Church of God in Christ minister who with his wife, Cynthia, founded Grace to the Nations.
Robert Albert “Bob” Cook, 75, May 9; retired Santa Fe Railway engineer who was local chair for the United Transportation Union No. 331 and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers Union No. 206.
Joe Milton Pirtle, 87, May 12; athletic coach and administrator at Belton ISD for 43 years. He served as Belton ISD school superintendent for 22 years, recognized for his service to students, faculty, staff and regional education. Upon his retirement in 1997, the Joe M. Pirtle Elementary School was named in his honor.
Harold Lee Carter, 81, May 13; an agricultural engineer who worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (formerly Farmers Home Administration) state office in Temple.
Robert A. “Bob” Cook, 75, May 9; Santa Fe Railway engineer who was a tireless advocate and leader in several transportation and locomotive engineer labor unions.
Jimmy Leon Owens, 75, May 24; owner of High Horizon Inc., the largest independent medical waste transporter in Texas.
Ura Hudgens Mercer, 94, May 29; second grade teacher at Thornton Elementary School for 23 years.
June
Jack Randall Crews, 62, June 8; attorney for Baird, Crews, Schiller & Whitaker, P.C. for more than 35 years. He participated in missions to Uganda to teach law students and attorneys.
William Dale “Bill” Wittliff, 79, June 9; screenwriter, author and photographer who wrote screenplays for “The Perfect Storm,” “ Barbarosa ,” “Raggedy Man” and the “Lonesome Dove” mini-series.
Frank J. Vasek Jr., 83, June 11; plant manager for Chupik Corp. and Artco -Bell Corp.
Alfred N. Martinec , 77, June 14; owned and operated Al’s Bar-B-Q Barn since 1969.
Herbert Hoover “H.H.” Blevins, 90, June 23; co-owner/operator of Blevins Lumber and Construction Co. and first president of Temple Area Home Builders.
William R. (Bill) Schleede , 94, June 25; co-owner of a real estate firm specializing in custom homes who formerly owned Bartlett Lumber Co.
William Kenneth Witt, 70, June 27; decorated Army soldier and civilian business manager who parlayed retirement into an active third career as a volunteer at Feed My Sheep, Baylor Scott & White, Retired Seniors Volunteer Program and his church.
Twynette Wilson Wright, 66, June 13; co-owned the Wright Place Catering service with her husband. They managed and operated local concession stands for the Temple Park and Recreations Department.
James Arthur “Jim” Hornsby, 71, June 30; devoted volunteer and shepherd for the poor, homeless and disenfranchised. He was an invaluable leader for Churches Touching Lives for Christ, a nonprofit center offering counseling, clothing and food. Named CTLC’s president in 2013. Leading a team of volunteers, he turned Avenue G into “Avenue of Hope.”
July
Richard Eugene Ward Jr., 70, July 6; attorney with the Bell County Attorney’s office for 34 years. He received numerous awards for his advocacy for children and families.
Josie Mae Mozella Johnson Nealy , 50, July 12; a member of Tower of Faith Ministries and of the gospel group The Spiritual Lights. In 2002 she was appointed coordinator for the Texas Christ Community Conference for Churches and Clergy and the African Diaspora.
Retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Ronald “Mad Dog” Presley, 76, July 14; former Harker Heights police patrol officer.
Gregory Brian “Greg” Bond Sr., 66, July 20; a registered nurse administrator at Scott & White Memorial Hospital for 32 years who retired director of Infection Control. After retirement, he served as director of Temple College’s Vocational Nursing for 10 years before retiring in 2017.
Edmond “Ed” Reynolds, 61, July 24; owner of the Kountry Kitchen restaurant in Moffat for 10 years and a member of the Moffat volunteer fire department.
Arthur Neale Potts, 92, July 24; owner of Potts Brothers Hardware Store, from 1949 to 1982. He was former president of the Belton Chamber of Commerce.
Mildred Collier “Lanky” Lancaster, 93, July 25; one of the first female coaches in Central Texas, spent 32 years teaching and coaching in Troy, Rock Springs, Holland and Temple schools. She created the girls’ athletic programs out of her own pocket starting in 1955, fighting for equality in girls’ sports. In the 1960s, she provided guidance during the end of school segregation. Teams she coached set many records and won championships. In 2005, to commemorate 50 years of supporting Temple High sports, the girl’s fast-pitch softball field was dedicated to her.
August
Emil Richard Ribbeck Gillmeister, 91, Aug. 4; co-owner of Gillmeister Roofing Co. for 60 years with his brother Leonard.
Ralph C. Allen, 91, Aug. 14; former coach, teacher and administrator at Dunbar High School, Temple, where he was the oldest graduate in the Dunbar Hall of Fame.
Margaret Mae Smith Petty, 86, Aug. 22; preacher and counselor at New Life Fellowship Church in Belton, where she was a longtime board member.
Retired Lt. David R. Potts, 63, Aug. 21; Bell County sheriff’s deputy for 28 years.
Bobby Dillon, 89, Aug. 22; former defensive back for the Green Bay Packers, 1952-1959, earning All-Pro honors five years. Even though he had only one eye, he is the all-time Packers’ career interception leader with 52. In the Texas Longhorn Hall of Fame, Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame and Texas Sports Hall of Fame. He worked at WilsonArt International for 36 years, where he became president and chief executive officer, retiring in 1995.
Hubert “Tex” Arnold, 74, Aug. 22; Temple native and THS graduate who became director, arranger and accompanist for the legendary Margaret Whiting for 25 years and numerous other show biz luminaries. He has written orchestrations for the Lincoln Center American Songbook series and for Carnegie Hall tributes to the song-writing teams of Alan and Marilyn Bergman and Betty Comden and Adolph Green.
Retired U.S. Navy Commander Charles S. Sapp, 88, Aug. 23; founder and manager of employee assistance programs to help people in recovery from addictions.
Burnie Yoseph Schumpert, 71, Aug. 24; owner of Schumpert Music Services Studio. He was a versatile musician and teacher. He was an experienced piano tuner and technician for more than 30 years.
The Rev. Gary Gerard DeSalvo, 64, Aug. 26; lead pastor of Temple Bible Church who was honored with Dallas Theological Seminary’s 2018 Alumni Distinguished Service Award . A gifted leader, he parlayed a small fellowship meeting in rented quarters into a congregation of thousands. He was a passionate supporter of outreach to the poor, youth programs and missions both locally and abroad.
Ernestine Louise Powell, 87, Aug. 28; teacher for Rogers ISD for 40 years and a leader in Wayman Chapel AME Church.
September
Donald David Ellis Sr., 86, Sept. 1; owner of Don’s A-1 Builders Inc.
Helen Marie Kreitz , 89, Sept. 5; teacher in Temple schools for 35 years.
Leonard G. Gillmeister, 93, Sept. 11; founder and co-owner of Gillmeister Roofing Co. with his brother, Emil.
Gary Lloyd Garner, 70, Sept. 13; retail advertisement department manager for the Temple Daily Telegram, spending nearly 50 years at the newspaper. He was regarded as a strong builder of relationships within the company and throughout the paper’s service region.
Claude Eugene Allen Jr., 60, Sept. 13; owner of Claude Allen Specialized House Leveling Foundation Repair and Concrete for 45 years.
Vince Philip Cortese, 96, Sept. 16; Bell County farmer and rancher for 65 years. He was a member of Bell County Farm Bureau, Young Farmers of Texas, a director of Farm Service Agency, Farm Credit System and Capital Farm Credit for 65 years. He was also part owner of Blackland Grain and Storage.
Peggy Jean Parsons, 88, of Sept. 17; public school teacher for 47 years and specialist with gifted and talented programs.
Jim Fountain Robinson, 78, Sept. 18; a former NASA space flight technician who served on the crew for the Apollo 11 space flight to the moon. In retirement, he became a professional tennis referee, awarded the U.S. Tennis Association’s Texas Section Umpire of the Year Award in 2005. He refereed the U.S. Open in New York for 15 years.
Robert Lee Coufal , 77, Sept. 22; employed by Mayborn Enterprises at KCEN-TV and Temple Daily Telegram for 50 years.
Elizabeth “Betty” Anne Decker, 90, Sept. 26; founder of a support group for Alzheimer’s caregivers that she led for 27 years.
Chester C. Critchfield , 92, Sept. 26; retired Belton High School science teacher for more than 20 years.
Dorothy Ruark Naler , 93, Sept. 27; former director of Harvest House Senior Center in Temple.
October
Juanita Freeman, 89, Oct. 4; co-owner of the Pendleton Pump.
Samuel Douglas Dillard, 90, Oct. 5; ordained Baptist minister who operated a public relations and advertising firm specializing in fundraising for non-profit organizations. For more than 30 years, he published weekly editorial cartoons in Baptist publications concerning a beleaguered pastor, “Brother Blotz .”
Cleota Ann Guthrie Whitt, 82, Oct 6; manager of Whitt Hardware, Salado.
Rose Anne Brasher, 86, Oct. 8; first Temple College library director in 1956, serving until her retirement in 1995. She established full scholarships and contributed to the College Foundation to fund the yearbook digitization. She was also a diligent volunteer for the Friends of the Temple Library.
Vernon L. McKenzie, 81, Oct. 10; worked for the Temple Police Department for 28 years and then the Bell County Sheriff’s Department for 7.
Ellis Lee Randolph, 67, Oct. 18; a working cowboy who was a wrangler and horse trainer for the movie industry. He served as president of the South West Texas Cutting Horse Association and past president of the American Cutting Horse Association. He was inducted into the Bell County Ring of Honor and the American Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.
Retired Army Lt. Col. James O. “Jim” Murphy, 75, Oct. 21; law enforcement officer after retiring from military career.
Dr. Robert Francis Kuhnhein , 75, Oct. 25; Scott & White radiologist for 38 years.
James Ray Fikes, 73, Oct. 29; president for nearly 50 years, of The Fikes Companies headquartered in Temple. These businesses include Fikes Wholesale, CEFCO Convenience Stores, Fikes Terminals, CORD Financial Services, Group Petroleum Services and JF Air Traffic.
November
Dr. Ralph Wayne Matthews, 70, Nov. 2; retired Marine officer who later taught engineering at several colleges. A United Methodist lay leader for more than 50 years, he was also an active civic volunteer and active in historical heritage organizations.
Henry Wallace Hegar , 83, Nov. 5; host for the Cowboy Church on his farm for 10 years. In 2012, he was elected Holland’s “Man of the Year.”
Sharon Kay Dokupil , 60, Nov. 5; Troy ISD teacher for 33 years.
Randall Robert Vick, 71, Nov. 6; owner of Vick’s Electric.
Johnnie H. Glaser, 102, Nov. 13; former Montgomery Ward store manager.
Betty Jean Cannon Schoepf, 88, Nov. 14; retired manager of the Belton Middle School cafeteria who cooked up a second career making pies and cakes for her grandson’s business, Schoepf’s Old Time Pit Barbeque.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Charles Knadle , 33, Nov. 20; active duty Army pilot who died while serving in Afghanistan.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, Nov. 20; active duty Army officer who died while serving in Afghanistan.
Pat Ham, 86, Nov. 22; owner of Ham and McCreight Plumbing Supply in Temple for more than 50 years who was an active volunteer and board member at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Retired Air Force Col. Jean D. Tarbutton , 99, Nov. 23; decorated World War II veteran who became active in Salado community affairs. Former teacher in Salado schools and a Salado ISD trustee.
Albert Barney Jordan, 81, Nov. 27; former pastor of Keys Valley Baptist Church, Belton. He was a missionary with the Southern Baptist International Mission Board in Mbabane, Swaziland and Johannesburg, South Africa. A deacon at First Baptist, Belton, he served as a chaplain with Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief.
December
Ruby Lee Mykleby , 92, Dec. 2; former teacher at Travis and Lamar middle schools.
Helene “ Elly ” Lister, 91, Dec. 4; co-owner of Vernon’s Place barbecue restaurant until 2004.
Al Rogers, 93, Dec. 6; Recorded for MGM and Capitol Records with songs including “Forever Isn’t Long Enough” and “Deep Water.” In 1983 he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Walkway of stars in Nashville, Tenn., and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1984. He was picked one of the nation’s top 10 western band leaders by Orchestra World Magazine in 1950, A recording studio at his home kept him busy with writing and producing his latest album “Texas Tails Trails and Songs.”
Sammie Farrier Marshall, 93, Dec. 9; community leader active in numerous arts and civic organizations. In July 2019, she was recognized by the city of Temple and Daughters of the American Revolution for more than 50 years of service.
Retired Col. Samuel William Floca Jr., 78, Dec. 10; military history scholar and popular speaker who specialized in the Civil War. He also served as technical advisor to the movie “Gettysburg.”
Jose Lopez Ortiz, 67, Dec. 10; owner of Taco Loco Restaurant.
Betty L. Kirkpatrick, 75, Dec. 14; school teacher for 32 years.
Willie Ward Bounds, 87, Dec. 18; owner of Willie’s Café, Belton.
Charles Allen Avery, 72, Dec. 18; director of Temple ISD’s maintenance services.
Retired Air Force Maj. Robert Orren Dewhurst, 88, Dec. 17; active volunteer with Salado’s Community Emergency Response Team and Citizens on Patrol Salado.
Maxine McCollum Willingham, 91, Dec. 19; women’s fashion retailer and owner of Maxine’s, operated from her home, celebrating a half century in fashion retailing in October.
Jerry Maxfield, 89, Dec. 25; former proprietor of Maxfield’s Air Conditioning and Engineering from 1955-2015.