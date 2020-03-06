BELTON — A Salado teen entered guilty pleas in three separate cases of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The first of three victims, a girl who was then younger than 14, said Josiah David Travis, now 18, had sex with her five times in July 2018 at a Salado location, according to an arrest affidavit.
The two counts of a grand jury indictment were for incidents dated April 1, 2018, and April 13, 2018.
A second indictment was for the third victim and the third incident happened Aug. 30, 2017. The indictment included two counts in connection with the victim, who was younger than 14.
Travis will be sentenced April 17 on the three cases, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Friday.