BELTON — The jury selection process has begun in the trial of capital murder suspect Cedric Marks — a former mixed martial arts fighter who was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, at a Killeen residence on Jan. 3, 2019.
Jury selection underway for Marks capital murder trial
