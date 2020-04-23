Two males were arrested Wednesday in connection with shots fired into Belton area homes, Bell County Lt. Bob Reinhard said Thursday.
Arrested were Christopher Alan Anderson, 33, of Belton and a male juvenile. Anderson was taken to the Bell County Jail and the juvenile was transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention facility in Killeen.
Calls from homes at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Sophie Lane and the 3700 block of Canyon Heights Drive, both in Belton, said shots were fired into both homes.
After the investigation began, shots were heard on FM 439, which was very close to both addresses.
A suspected vehicle was found and a short vehicle chase began. After stopping the vehicle, two males were detained and a weapon was found in the vehicle.
It is possible both suspects were involved for shots fired into at least one other residence in Belton city limits earlier that evening, Reinhard said.
Both are being held pending further investigation and review from the Bell County District and County Attorney’s Office.