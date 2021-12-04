Books — the bedrock of education — are being challenged statewide as politi- cians and others decry certain subjects in school libraries.
Despite the controversies, Temple ISD maintains its detailed vetting process for approving texts for its libraries and course curriculums that reflect the community’s conservative values.
Lisa Adams, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said books added to their curriculum are spurred by district staff and not “outside entities.”
“We have a procedure where we utilize a committee approach if a teacher nominates a book or novel to be read in class,” she told the Telegram. “It’s a broad range of folks within our school district … and usually consists of administrators, teachers and instructional coaches.”
The thorough vetting pro-cess works, she said, noting the absence of removal requests from the community.
“I haven’t had any parents express that they want us to remove a book. That’s not common for us,” Adams said. “I think we do a really good job of vetting books, and making sure that they’re appropriate and age-level appropriate.”
When reviewing reading materials, these educators — which serve on the committee on a rotating basis — are tasked with determining whether the text aligns with Temple ISD’s policies and “conservative values.”
“We have a protocol that they read, and it’s really just to see if it’s age appropriate … and if there is anything worthy in it in terms of educational value,” Adams said. “After that, we determine if it is appropriate or not.”
This committee process can take up to two or three months — dependent on how many books are being looked at — before any purchases are made.
“If there are funds available, we purchase the book, or maybe add it at a later time,” Adams said. “That’s the process we go through as we look at novels and/or nonfiction that are read in our classrooms.”
She said reading lists are reviewed each year.
“We definitely want to be current … but we also want to make sure that we’re maintaining the classics,” Adams said.
Political pressure
Although Republicans have controlled the state’s top leadership posts for more than 25 years, a recent spate of political activity is targeting certain content in school libraries as campaigns for 2022 heat up.
State Rep. Matt Krause, a Fort Worth Republican, recently asked school superintendents to confirm whether they have any books on a list of 850 titles in their libraries or classrooms.
As the chair of the House Committee on General Investigating, he had his eye on books that violate House Bill 3979 — the “critical race theory” law designed to limit how race-related subjects are taught in public schools, according to the Texas Tribune.
Krause notified the Texas Education Agency that he is “initiating an inquiry into Texas school district content,” according to an Oct. 25 letter obtained by the Tribune.
Gov. Greg Abbott has rallied recently against “pornography” in school libraries.
“This is an obvious attack on diversity and an attempt to score political points at the expense of our children’s education,” Ovidia Molina, Texas State Teachers Association president, said in a statement.
Krause’s effort appears short-lived as he recently announced he would not run for Texas Attorney General but rather would seek the district attorney’s seat in Tarrant County.
Appropriate reading
Despite politics, school districts do consistently monitor book content to make sure they are age appropriate.
Some books are shuffled between campus libraries at times, TISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction said.
“Some of that is just because it’s hard to tell — based on the title — whether it is appropriate,” Adams said. “You purchase the book … and realize that it’s actually something more appropriate for high school use. So we’ve moved some books around like that, but we’ve not been required to ban a book or anything.”
She said the district also does its best to follow guidelines set forth by the Texas Library Association.
“The state has some library standards that we try to follow … and so we try to ensure that our collections are no more than 10 years old, that we have an appropriate number of books, and have a good balance of nonfiction and fiction books,” Adams said. “So depending on the campus, the library tries to provide the appropriate resources needed that are aligned to the curriculum. For instance, at the high school, there’s a lot more databases … because students are doing research.”
Regardless of the instance, the assistant superintendent is confident Temple ISD takes its community’s values into account.
“I think we do a really good job of reading and listening to our parents, and listening to our teachers,” Adams said. “We understand our role and want to make sure that our kiddos have the most appropriate resources that they should have, and that they reflect our conservative values.”