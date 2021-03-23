BELTON — Archery is an out-of-the-box sporting event for 18-year-old Noah Skipworth.
“It’s not football, it’s not basketball … It’s not like any traditional sport,” the North Texan told the Telegram. “You have to step out of the box to really learn the (fundamentals), and I’m glad that my school actually hosts a team.”
Skipworth, who has participated in archery for the past three years at Whitesboro High School in Grayson County, stressed the importance of patience when pulling a bow’s drawstring toward your face.
“You have to have patience if you want to be consistent,” he said. “Not everyone is going to have a good day of shooting, so you just have to be patient with it.”
This week, Skipworth has the chance to put his archery skills to the test at the Bell County Expo Center during the Texas National Archery in the Schools Program State Archery Tournament — a competition that was canceled in 2020 in response to COVID-19.
More than 2,000 students from 110 schools across Texas are registered to participate in the two-day event concluding on Wednesday.
Scott McClure, director of education for the Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation, said this year’s Texas NASP State Archery Tournament was a success from the second the first arrow was released Tuesday morning.
“We’ve been doing everything we can to make this event happen after last year, so it’s been amazing,” said McClure, who helped organize this year’s competition. “We have so many kids that almost never get to leave their town, and you can really see the excitement in some of the little ones … and I love that because most of these kids need something to be involved in and archery is the key.”
Aidan Revor, who is in his second year participating in archery at Wylie High School, was among those radiating excitement on Tuesday. The Dallas-Fort Worth area resident was competing in his first in-person archery competition.
“We were supposed to come out last year and we were really disappointed when we heard that it was canceled due to COVID-19 … so this is really my first in-person competition,” Revor said.
Although Revor was nervous before taking his place in the competition, he stressed how this year’s competition was not about winning.
“Of course, we want to make it to nationals but it’s not really about that for us,” he said. “It’s just about having fun and shooting with our bows.”
The 17-year-old first joined his school’s archery team after looking for a stress-relieving activity.
“I personally joined to release some stress from school and it’s really helped me with that,” he said. “It is so satisfying to shoot an arrow and hear that sound when it hits the target … especially when you see it go exactly where you imagined. It’s just satisfying.”