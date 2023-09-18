The Belton Independent School District held its first reading of an updated version of EFB(LOCAL) on Monday night — a policy that addresses library materials at campuses.
Although the Belton ISD school board last updated EFB(LOCAL) in September 2022 to reaffirm parental control of library materials, require parents be involved in the library material reconsideration process and give staff guidance on future library purchases, the move to revise the policy comes in the wake of House Bill 900.
That legislation — which went into effect on Sept. 1 after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law — requires book vendors to rate books based on their appropriateness. Books that receive a “sexually explicit” rating would be removed from the shelves of public school libraries, while those with a “sexually relevant” rating would require parental permission.
“We know there are strongly held opinions and a number of legal issues at play on this topic,” Belton ISD school board President Manuel Alcozer said. “We are seeing it played out all over the country. But I remind our community that district staff and board members are guided by policy when making decisions about the books in our libraries.”
He therefore stressed how trustees have worked deliberately to implement a fair, balanced and legal process.
“We always strive to approve policy that reflects the desires, beliefs and values of our community,” Alcozer said.
Stakeholders can review the updated policy — with the revisions typed in red — in its entirety by accessing the agenda packet for the meeting online at https://bit.ly/3rfX7lr.
“If approved by the board, the additional updates will clarify ‘sexually explicit;’ require parental permission for student access to sexually relevant material; require future library materials be chosen in accordance with state law, BISD policy and administrative regulations; and restate the ultimate determination of the appropriateness and access to library materials remains with the student’s parent,” Jennifer Bailey, Belton ISD’s executive director of communications and community engagement, said in an email to the Telegram.
House Bill 900 support
Last March, Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith penned a letter to state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, to call on them to support House Bill 900.
“Belton ISD has been working through a thoughtful way to approach library book concerns for our parents, staff, students and community members,” he wrote. “We believe that this proposed legislation furthers our efforts to address our priorities noted above while allowing school districts, like Belton ISD, to move forward in a positive direction.”
Hillary Hickland, a Belton ISD parent, has testified in support of House Bill 900.
“This is restricting harmful material from children,” she said. “All of these books are still in publication. Nothing has been banned. You can still access it. We’re specifically talking about minors at our public schools.”
Hickland also has stressed how the reconsideration process can stall.
“The real issue is how local governing boards respond to this issue,” Hickland said.
However, Belton ISD has indicated that its House Bill 900 oversight committee could be expanded.
“In the event a book is formally challenged, policy revisions will require expansion of the reconsideration committee to include more parents,” Bailey said.
Books removed
Last school year, Belton ISD permanently removed four books from its Lake Belton High School library collection.
“Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur were removed in November 2022 after a committee of five read and reviewed the books before making a recommendation Belton ISD, while “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson and “Kiss Number 8” by Colleen Venable were removed in February 2023 after the school board discussed a Level III grievance about the texts.
All four were a part of an 18,000-book collection that was purchased when the campus opened to students in 2020.
“Miracles do happen,” Brenda Howard, the Belton ISD community member who requested the hearing, told the Telegram at the time. “Thank you all for continuing to pray over our schools.”
Belton ISD’s House Bill 900 oversight committee is currently reviewing two Belton ISD books at the high school level: “What Girls are Made of” by Elena K. Arnold and “The Nowhere Girls” by Amy Reed.
Library catalogs
Belton ISD parents currently can log in to Destiny, a program that lets users monitor available library content and to view their child’s library history.
“Parents are partners in Belton ISD,” Alcozer said. “We believe in providing them with the resources they need to support their child’s education.”