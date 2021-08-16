Following a summer filled with swimming, sports and video games, children across Bell County are returning to school — an academic year that will begin with students on campus for face-to-face instruction.
On Tuesday, the Rogers and Moody independent school districts will each welcome their students back.
“Schedules have been picked up and we’ve met the teachers,” Rogers ISD Superintendent Joe Craig said in a newsletter to parents. “Now it’s time to get started.”
Meanwhile, Belton and Salado school districts are slated to open their campuses for classes on Wednesday.
“Wednesday will be my 22nd first day of school as an educator and my second as a superintendent — and it never gets old,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “I’m excited to watch our district launch into another great year of exceptional learning for our kids.”
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny is enthusiastic for his ever-growing school district.
“We’re ready to have all of our kids back for classes in person,” he said. “We’re fully staffed … and our latest enrollment count was 2,277, which would be a record-breaking number for our district.”
Novontny emphasized how teachers were greatly appreciative that Salado ISD is no longer offering remote instruction.
“That was a challenge last year with having to navigate both in-person and remote instruction at the same time … so they’ll get to have all their kids face-to-face,” he said.
However, Novotny, who noted that administrators didn’t see remote instruction as the most effective learning tool, said Salado ISD will continue to be vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 on campuses — a task he said community members can assist with.
“We are recommending that employees, parents, community members and students 12 years and up get vaccinated … and even though we are not requiring the wearing of masks, we are still recommending the wearing of masks to help minimize the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
On Thursday, Academy ISD will follow suit by opening its doors.
“We welcomed the Academy High School class of 2025 at open house (last week),” Academy ISD posted to its Facebook page. “Students received their schedules, met their teachers and walked the campus. It was great to see the smiles and feel the excitement of our newest high schoolers.”
CLASSES START
