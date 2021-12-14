BELTON — Cummins Field House at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor was booming with excitement on Tuesday, as the Crusaders departed for the NCAA Division III National Championship game against the North Central College Cardinals.
Nearly 200 students, faculty and fans — decked out in purple and gold — sent the football team on their way with homemade signs, confetti showers and cheers.
“It was great and I’m glad (UMHB) did the send-off,” Alex Goff, a Moody resident, told the Telegram. “I’ve been following the team since ’98 and they’re fun to watch. They’re good kids.”
Goff, who gave credit to UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg’s leadership, expects the title to return to Belton.
“He’s done a great job through the years, so I think they will come back with the trophy,” the 60-year-old said.
Robin Schilling enjoyed seeing area residents, like Goff, with that much faith in their athletes.
“It’s awesome,” Schilling, an IT applications manager at UMHB, said. “I’ve done this since 2004 when they first went to their first championship … and it’s always great to see the support from the community out here. They’re behind them every game.”
The Stagg Bowl XLVIII, which determines the NCAA Division III champion, will be televised on Friday at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio — a matchup that local fans can follow during an official “watch party” starting at 5 p.m. at Crusader Stadium, 905 University Drive in Belton. ESPNU is showing the game.
Fans planning to attend the watch party are encouraged to arrive at Crusader Stadium before kickoff at 6 p.m., according to UMHB.
“It’s open to the public, so we want students, staff, faculty and community members to join us,” UMHB spokeswoman Ashley Smith said. “It’ll be displayed on the big scoreboard for everyone to see … and people can bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the field.”
Regardless of the result, the UMHB community will welcome the Cru football team home at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Cummins Field House.
Event details will be posted to umhb.edu/stagg-bowl, according to UMHB.