A candelight vigil will be held Saturday evening to remember Jackson Lieber, valedictorian of the Holy Trinity Catholic High School class of 2019.
The 21-year-old former Temple student was fatally shot by a Liberty Hill Police Department officer on Jan. 18 — prompting his family to file a federal lawsuit this week.
The vigil will mark the one-month anniversary of Lieber’s death. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, 1001 Main St. in Liberty Hill.
“This is a huge loss for our Holy Trinity community,” said Isabelle Brogan, former administrator and principal of the Temple campus for many years. “I join his amazing educators in expressing my deepest condolences to his family, parents Erin Lieber and sister Hannah, also an HT alumnus.”
Police said Lieber crashed his car on RM 1869 about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 while driving to his Georgetown home and then trespassed on a private property. The situation escalated and Liberty Hill Police Officer Esteban Gomez-Sanchez shot Lieber, who had no weapon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The police department hasn’t released any photos or videos of the incident.
On Wednesday, Lieber family attorney Robert Ranco said in a virtual news conference that the family filed a federal lawsuit in the Western District of Texas against Esteban Gomez-Sanchez, the officer who reportedly shot Lieber and remains on administrative leave as the Texas Rangers investigate.
“Officer Gomez-Sanchez, while acting under the color of law, under no imminent threat to himself, shot and killed Jackson Lieber, in violation of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution,” Ranco said.
The suit said Lieber was “subjected to excessive force in violation of his rights guaranteed to him by the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution.”
His father Matt Lieber, a veteran Army combat pilot, said “there is no doubt in my mind that officers had non lethal alternatives.” He continues to pursue full disclosure of the events leading to the officer-involved fatality.
Brogan will represent Holy Trinity at Lieber’s vigil “in honor of all his dedicated teachers who today mourn the loss of their gregarious and dynamic student.”
“My heart just broke when I heard the news about Jackson,” said Karen Kacir, Leiber’s former social studies teacher. “Makes no sense at all to me. I simply can’t imagine the grief his parents and family are experiencing. They are in my prayers. I hope they can find some peace in time.”
Added Pam Oman, one of Lieber’s former English teachers: “Such a tragedy! This entire situation is unbelievable.”
Academic success
Lieber graduated from Holy Trinity with a grade point average of 98.66 — the highest in his 2019 class at the private Temple campus.
He told the Telegram in 2019 that he planned to study mechanical engineering and hoped to work in the automotive industry after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin.
Lieber was the vice president of Holy Trinity’s National Honor Society and was a Mu Alpha Theta chapter member. He also played soccer and football, participated on the forensics team and worked on the school newspaper.
To this date, Lieber holds the Holy Trinity record for the most AP exams taken by a student in a single year, Brogan said.
“Jackson was gifted intellectually and renowned for his creativity but is best remembered by friends and family as a peacemaker and bridge-builder nicknamed “Buddha” by close friends,” according to his obituary.
Lieber was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 27, 2001. He grew up on military bases in Fort Rucker, Ala., Fort Drum, N.Y., and Savannah, Ga., before his family relocated to Texas when his father was assigned to Fort Hood.
“Obviously popular with the girls and endowed with an endearingly goofy sense of humor, Jackson enjoyed an eclectic array of hobbies including playing piano and drums; working on any car engine; riding on skateboards, bikes and motorcycles; and playing computer games,” his obituary said.
Former classmates and teacher will remember Lieber at the candlelight vigil.
“All are invited to attend in support of the Lieber family and all students in Texas who have been the victims of violence,” Brogan said.