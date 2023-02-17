Jacksin Lieber

Jackson Lieber, 21, the 2019 valedictorian of Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple, was fatally shot by a Liberty Hill police officer on Jan. 18, 2023.

 Courtesy

A candelight vigil will be held Saturday evening to remember Jackson Lieber, valedictorian of the Holy Trinity Catholic High School class of 2019.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com