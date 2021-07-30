It was a two for one show at the Temple Civic Theatre Friday night, with a combination of both history and a romantic comedy.
Both state and local officials held a dedication ceremony in front of the theatre for an official Texas Historical Marker. The marker was issued by the Texas Historical Commission to celebrate the history of the local theater.
The dedication ceremony also marked the opening day of the theater’s new play, “The Other Side of Nothing,” written by the theater’s own Marjie Rynearson and Gary Gosney.
Gosney said the marker, which commemorates 50 years of the theater, means a lot to both the organization and him since he served as the president when it was first founded. He is serving again as the current president.
“This marker is significant for this community and what the arts brings to the community, and what it does for the feelings of everyone who visits it,” Gosney said. “I can’t tell you how happy I am that this is a part of it.”
While the marker honors the theater’s 50-year anniversary, Gosney said this year is the 52nd year of the organization’s existence. He said the creation process of the physical marker, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed the ceremony.
Officials pointed out that Friday’s performance represented the theater’s 300th performance in its history.
During the marker ceremony, Temple Mayor Tim Davis read a proclamation honoring the theater and its history. He said the city appreciates the organization supporting the arts in the city.
Davis said the theater might be one of Temple’s best kept secrets.
“It has always been the pleasure of the city to financially support the Temple Civic Theatre, and the city regularly makes donations to what we call public service agencies,” Davis said. “The folks at the city understand and appreciate the importance to have things that bring culture into Temple. We have a lot of football fields and lots of basketball courts and things like that, but these kinds of activities are just as important.”
The theater joins 242 other locations around Bell County that have been given historical markers.