The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday that Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Devlin will serve as the District Election Officer for the Western District of Texas — an area that spans 50 Trans-Pecos, Permian Basin, and Hill Country counties, including Bell County.
Justice Department announces Texas election officer to oversee voting complaints
