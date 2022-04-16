A Temple man was indicted Wednesday on a felony charge after Killeen Police said he used a firearm to threaten two tow-truck drivers earlier this year.
Donte Rochawn Phillips, 25, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond March 1, according to court records.
At about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Killeen Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road to investigate a report of an armed person.
A tow-truck driver called 911 to report that he and another driver were “trying to complete an impound when two male subjects armed with handguns pointed their guns at them,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, police spoke with the two alleged victims.
“The drivers told police that (two males) approached them and told them to drop the car or they would ‘air them out,’ and then pulled guns out and pointed them at (the drivers),” police said. “The drivers reported to the officers that they unhooked the black Audi and one of the males got into the car and fled, and the other fled into the apartment complex.”
Police said that while they were speaking with the drivers, officers saw a man — later identified as Phillips — come down the stairwell of the complex where the drivers said one of the men had run.
“The drivers confirmed to the officers that he was one of the males with a gun,” according to the affidavit.
Police said Phillips refused to stop for officers as he walked past. He “continued to resist and was taken to the ground, handcuffed, brought back to his feet, then taken to the front of the patrol car,” the affidavit said.
Officers said a Glock .22-caliber handgun and other items were in a backpack Phillips possessed.