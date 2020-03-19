Carmen William DeCruz — the former Temple Police Department officer charged in the Dec. 2 fatal shooting of an unarmed Temple resident — was indicted by a Bell County grand jury.
DeCruz, 52, was indicted Wednesday on a manslaughter charge for killing Michael Dean, an unarmed Temple resident, during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2019.
The Killeen resident resigned from the police department in Feb. 18 before his arrest. He was accused of violating three department policies in connection with the shooting and was the subject of an internal investigation. The internal investigation was closed as a result of his resignation and those documents will not be publicly released since no discipline was administered by Interim Chief Jim Tobin, officials said last month.
DeCruz remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $500,000 bond for the second-degree felony charge.
An arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram last month said a review of DeCruz’s in-car and body camera video showed DeCruz had his weapon drawn when he walked to the front of his patrol car and Dean’s vehicle after a traffic stop. DeCruz reportedly went to the passenger side of Dean’s vehicle, told him to turn the car off and give him the keys. DeCruz then reached into Dean’s vehicle with his left hand to try to get control of the keys. His gun was in his right hand. DeCruz’s gun was pointed at Dean and his finger was on the trigger, the affidavit said.
When DeCruz pulled on the keys with his left hand, his right hand pulled back. The gun fired — striking Dean in the head.
After the shot was fired, DeCruz was seen on video as he pulled Dean from the vehicle’s passenger side. DeCruz and other responding officers gave medical aid to Dean until medics arrived.
Dean was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield. The autopsy report, prepared by Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, said Dean died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the Dean family, has questioned why the criminal charge was not murder.
“This family has waited two months … I’ve never seen so little information released about a shooting. The family is relieved that (Bell County District Attorney) Henry Garza is going forward with criminal charges against this officer, but we are extremely disappointed in the charges he’s decided to move forward with,” Merrit said in February.
Merritt said shooting someone in the head is consistent with a murder charge, not manslaughter.