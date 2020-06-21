The Central Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently presented awards and scholarships and awards to local students, including Junior ROTC and college ROTC members.
High school JROTC cadets awarded the MOAA Leadership Medal are: Chase Bynum from Belton Marine JROTC; Abigail Ford from Copperas Cove Army JROTC; Glenn Peacock from Ellison Army JROTC; Maya Ross from Georgetown Navy JROTC; Dominick Moss from Harker Heights Army JROTC; Katauia Williams from Killeen Army JROTC; Yohana Jaimes from Lockhart Air Force JROTC; Eldridge Gilbert from Shoemaker Army JROTC; and Taliyah Johnson from Temple Air Force JROTC.
College ROTC cadets receiving the award are: Amanda Urick from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and Ryan Chandler from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
The group also presented three scholarships to graduating high school seniors who will be enrolling in ROTC at the college level, and one scholarship to a cadet already in a college ROTC program. High school recipients are: Harker Heights High School student Neomi Lopez, who will be enrolling in Army ROTC at the University of Texas-San Antonio; Ellison High School student Glenn Peacock, who will be enrolling in Army ROTC at Texas A&M; and Griffith Greenwood who will be enrolling in Army ROTC at Georgia Military College. The cadet already in college is Jordan Jackson, who will be entering his junior year in the UMHB Army ROTC program.
To receive this medal, the student must be in good academic standing in all subjects; be of high moral character; demonstrate a high degree of loyalty to their unit, school, and country; demonstrate exceptional potential for future military leadership; be highly recommended by their school’s senior ROTC instructor; and only one student per school may be so recognized each year.
For more than 25 years, the CenTex MOAA Chapter has presented Leadership Medals and college scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 to local students entering ROTC.
These awards and scholarships are funded through a number of fundraising activities, but primarily through their annual golf tournament.
The next golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 21 at Wildflower Country Club in Temple. For more information, visit www.centexmoaa.org.