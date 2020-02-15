Kirby Johnson certainly takes pride in his basketball teams’ accomplishments during his 38 seasons as a head coach in his native Temple.
Between five seasons at Temple High School from 1982-87 and 33 seasons at Temple College from 1987 through present, Johnson’s Wildcats and Leopards squads have won 822 games (21.6 per season) and qualified for postseason competition almost every year.
But as the 65-year-old Johnson discussed his long, successful coaching career, he shared some text messages he’s received from former players in which they thanked the coach for being a strong leader, mentor and role model and for promoting a family- and Christian-oriented atmosphere.
“That’s why you do it,” a smiling Johnson said inside the Chick-fil-A where he dines so frequently — often with sons Tyler and Tanner — that employees greet him by name.
Johnson’s 43rd and final season in coaching and education is nearing its conclusion, and the longtime health and physical education teacher will retire when the spring semester ends in May.
TC has four games remaining in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, and the 22-4 Leopards are shooting to secure their 20th NJCAA Region V Tournament berth in the last 21 seasons.
Johnson’s final game at TC Gym is against Southwestern Christian at 4 p.m. Saturday. Immediately following it, Johnson will have the opportunity to relive his entire career when TC honors him by hosting his former players and their families in a reception at Temple College Pavilion.
“That will be a lot of fun,” Johnson said, mentioning that five of his players from Lubbock’s Smylie Wilson Middle School in the late 1970s plan to attend his farewell gathering.
Johnson estimated that he’s coached 295 players at TC and about 55 more between his three junior high seasons in Lubbock, two seasons as a Temple High School assistant and five seasons as the Wildcats’ head coach.
Although Johnson has directed TC to 713 wins a national tournament appearance has remained elusive. However, Johnson is content in the belief he’s put forth his best effort to achieve on-court success, do things correctly and guide his players toward prosperous all-around futures.
“They know we’re not going to do anything illegal. They know I’m never going to cuss at them. And they know I’m going to try to treat them as a man,” said Johnson, a devout Christian who once each season takes his team to attend Temple Bible Church, his family’s church. “That doesn’t mean I’m not going to get mad at them or whatever, but I’m going to do it with respect and it’s all to try to make them better players and/or men.”
Johnson and his wife of 40 years, Kim, raised all four of their now-adult children, including daughters Tara and Taylor, in Temple. They’ve been so intertwined in TC’s basketball program that each family member has an offensive play named after him or her. That tradition continues now that they have seven grandchildren.
“Definitely the perks of getting to know the players and getting to use the gym for birthday parties,” Tyler said of the best things about growing up around his dad’s teams.
Now in his mid-30s, he fully appreciates the way his father has related to hundreds of players.
“He approaches it as a Christian first and foremost. He sees it as an opportunity to make an impact on guys at a period in your life when you’re impressionable,” Tyler said. “To have a guy you can respect and look up to, he takes that very seriously: ‘Hey, I’m going to make an impact on these guys’ lives that goes way beyond the basketball court for years to come.’”
Craig McMurtry has worked alongside Kirby Johnson since 1998, when TC revived its baseball program and then-athletic director Danny Scott hired the former major league pitcher from Troy to coach the Leopards. McMurtry has admired Johnson’s consistency and dedication.
“One of the biggest things about Kirby is his work ethic. He shows up every day and is always preparing and working to put together the best team he can,” said McMurtry, who added TC’s athletic director job in 2013 upon the retirement of Scott, Johnson’s predecessor as men’s basketball coach. “He takes a lot of pride in his job and obviously that shows with the teams he’s put together. He has a passion about his job and he’s given it his best. His players like him and respect him. He cares about his players and wants to give them the best opportunity to succeed.”
McMurtry described Johnson, a devoted sports fan who coached his sons’ youth baseball teams, as “ultra-competitive” but someone who maintains proper perspective.
“He wants to win and have great seasons, but without going over the line. You don’t see him cussing and ranting and raving,” McMurtry said. “He’s not someone who hides his Christianity. He lives it. He’s a great family man who loves his wife and kids. He’s got a great sense of humor. He’s just a good guy.”
McMurtry admitted it will be a much different feeling when Johnson’s no longer working in the gym office – decorated with family photos and newspaper clippings — he’s occupied for so long.
“It’ll be very strange, because he’s been here 33 years and he’s a huge part of TC athletics. It’s the same thing as when Danny Scott retired,” McMurtry said. “You see what they gave to the college with their blood, sweat and tears. But I’m excited for him, too. He’s earned his retirement.”
Johnson recorded his 700th TC victory Nov. 23 and three days later coached his 1,000th college game. In early November the Leopards surpassed the 100,000-point mark in his 33 seasons, during which they’ve averaged more than 100 points per game and led the NJCAA Division I in scoring 12 times.
The hallmarks of Johnson’s TC teams have been full-court pressure defense and an up-tempo offense. A Texas Tech graduate, he enjoys when Tyler calls the Leopards “the Texas Tech of junior college basketball,” equating their style to the Red Raiders’ unconventional Air Raid passing attack that shook up the Big 12 Conference.
“And I think it’s more fun,” said Johnson, whose current team hasn’t used the press defense much because of injuries and limited depth.
Among the coaches Johnson has battled for decades is Collin Community College 32nd-year coach Jim Sigona, whose Plano-based Cougars escaped TC Gym with a 73-62 win Wednesday. They’ve been respectful rivals in the NTJCAC since the 1990-91 season, when Darrell Barnett and Robert Keno powered Temple to a conference championship that Johnson said “put us on the map.”
“We have taken turns beating up on each other. It’s always fun, always competitive,” Sigona said. “Whenever Kirby’s teams shoot a 3, I always think it’s going in. And it’s, ‘Can we handle their press?’ Kirby’s done a tremendous job with all the years and wins, and I’m sure he’s been a great mentor to all his players. I’m going to miss him.”
With limited scholarships and recruiting resources compared to most competitors, Johnson — who did not have an assistant coach until the last decade — has considered TC’s program “always the underdog.” He’s recruited almost all of his players from within the geographic triangle connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, yet none of his Leopards teams has ever finished lower than tied for fourth place in conference.
Johnson’s 1996-97 group reached the Region V championship game, falling a win short of a national tournament trip. His 2004-05 Leopards compiled a 30-0 regular season and a No. 3 national ranking before Howard’s late rally eliminated them in a regional semifinal. The at-large bids to the national tournament that are available now didn’t exist then.
Despite being perennial postseason qualifiers, the Leopards haven’t won in the regional tournament since 2005. Led by star sophomore guard Kedrian Johnson, who on Wednesday became TC’s leading scorer during Kirby Johnson’s 33 seasons, the Leopards are hungry to end that frustrating drought.
“I’m trying to send him out with something good,” Kedrian, whom Kirby said is probably the best all-around player he’s coached, said last month. “We haven’t won a postseason game since 2005, so that’s the first goal. I want to get him that win.”
One of Kirby Johnson’s closest friends is Jerry Jones, who was one year behind him in school and started dating his future wife Alana Johnston, Johnson’s cousin, in seventh grade. Jones backed up Johnson, a small-but-skilled point guard who helped Temple’s Wildcats win 50 games in two seasons before graduating in 1972.
“He was my mentor and basketball hero. I just watched everything he did,” Jones said. “I was into baseball and other sports. He was, too, but he was a stud in basketball.”
Alana has been TC’s athletics secretary since 1992, and a decade ago she recruited her husband to become the public-address announcer for TC basketball games, a role Jerry still performs energetically. Doug Smith was student manager for Johnson’s mid-1980s Wildcats teams and has kept TC’s official scorebook throughout Johnson’s tenure, and for 20-plus seasons Andrew Shull has dutifully thrown Leopards T-shirts into the crowd after each 3-pointer and dunk.
Their loyalty to Johnson mirrors how he’s treated them.
“Kirby’s easy to work with. I’ve loved it. He’s very even-tempered and so good with the kids,” said Alana Jones, who expects at least 50 former Johnson players to attend next Saturday’s reception. “It’s going to be very different not seeing him every day.”
When this season began, Johnson said his health is good and “the timing is good” to retire. He plans to spend more time with his grandkids. He wants to play more golf with his sons and grandsons and take more walks. He and his wife Kim, a longtime Scott & White physical therapist, plan to travel after she retires.
In a 2003 newspaper interview, Kirby Johnson spoke of the importance of family in his life and career.
“I’ve been very blessed to have a family like I have,” said Johnson, whose father, Eldo, his travel partner on basketball road trips, died in 2011. “My wife ... it’s not easy being a coach’s wife, and she’s been marvelous in every aspect. I’ve been very blessed to have great kids who are good students and fun to be around.”
Now 17 years later and approaching a well-earned retirement after being called “Coach” for 43 years, Johnson still feels that way.
“I’ve been blessed to have worked at Temple College and been on my own schedule, and that made it somewhere I wanted to stay for 33 years,” he said. “I wouldn’t do it any differently.”