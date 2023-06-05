BELTON — Cedric Marks’ courtroom attire was no longer his go-to combination of a button up dress shirt and slacks on Monday.
Instead, the convicted capital murderer donned a bright orange jumpsuit that was issued by the Bell County Jail.
A jury of Marks’ peers found him guilty on May 24 in the killing his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, at a Killeen residence on Jan. 3, 2019, before transporting their bodies to Clearview, Okla., where he buried them in a shallow grave on a vacant lot.
Bell County prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty.
Although Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza waived his right to an opening statement, Marks, 48, briefly addressed the jury before witnesses — of the sentencing phase of the trial — were called to the stand.
“We’ve gotten to this part after four years and you did your job so far and I ask that you continue to do your job,” he said.
Bell County prosecutors then spent the first five hours of sentencing questioning witnesses about Marks’ connection to April Pease, who disappeared in March 2009 while living at a Minnesota women’s shelter. She is the mother of one of Marks’ children, Adrian — the subject of a custody battle between Pease and Marks.
During an interview with Bloomington Police Department Detective George Harms, Bell County prosecutors played a home video that Marks recorded just over a week before Pease disappeared. It was addressed to his three sons: Adrian Joseph Marks, Logan James Marks and Andrew Joseph Marks.
“I’m Cedric Joseph Marks. I’m your father. I’m making this because I may not get a chance to see some of you grow up,” he said in the video. “The main reason I’m doing this is because I’m about to go and do something that could potentially get me either locked away for the rest of my life or it could get me killed.”
Marks told his sons that he did not mind either of those two things happening.
“I am heading on a road trip and I’m coming to save the life of Adrian,” he said in the video. “Adrian, if you’re watching this, you either hate me very much or you understand why I had to do this.”
Marks proceeded to tell his sons that family is everything to him and what he was about to do was out of necessity.
“I’ve been a bad person but I’m not a bad person to where I’m going to let a child get hurt,” he said in the video. “I’m about to do what some people think are bad things, but a lot more people think that I have no other choice. I’m going to go and do what I need to do. I’ve done what I was supposed to do. I tried to do it by the law, but now I’m going to do what I have to do to save you, Adrian.”
Ginell McDonough testified last month that Marks, her husband, handed her this footage, recorded on a VHS tape, shortly after Pease went missing.
Her disappearance led to Marks being granted temporary custody of Adrian, who was 3 years old at the time, when Pease failed to show up for a related hearing.
“You received custody of Adrian because you were the only parent available to give him to at that time,” Washington State Child Custody Investigator Kyle Barber told Marks during his testimony on Monday.
Although Pease’s body has yet to be found, Minnesota investigators charged Marks with second-degree murder for her death in 2019.
“He denied any knowledge of anything involving Pease and her disappearance,” Harms said in regards to his interview with Marks after he was arrested for the deaths of Scott and Swearingin. “Several of us went to Oklahoma to look for her based on information provided by Kellee Sorenson.”
Sorensen, who was in a relationship with Marks, told Minnesota investigators in 2020 that she helped capture Pease from the Minnesota women’s shelter and took her to Marks.
Dorothy Pease discussed Marks’ failing relationship with her daughter on Monday.
“I remember one night I was going over there to babysit so she could go out and when I got there she was pretty upset,” she said. “Cedric had been there and he was mad because she was going out. He had choked her. By the time she came to and called the cops, he had already left.”
Although her daughter had a history of substance abuse — one of the reasons why she living in a Minnesota women’s shelter — Dorothy Pease said she is confident that Marks is responsible for the disappearance.
“Our relationship wasn’t always the best,” she said. “She dealt with her issues by using drugs and that was a constant battle for her. But she was trying and her first step at taking responsibility was to get away from him.”
Marks’ sentencing will continue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the 426th District Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.