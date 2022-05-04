The Bell County community is rallying to raise funds for Jose Luis Ramirez Jr.’s funeral and burial expenses after he was killed Tuesday in a stabbing that occurred at Belton High School.
Jose, who went by Joe, was an 18-year-old senior at the school, which was locked down Tuesday after the incident.
“Please help as we raise money for his family to assist with funeral and burial expenses,” Cynthia Grubb, a Belton resident who is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of the Ramirez family, said. “Joe was a very kind, loving and gentle young man and this huge loss for his family, friends and loved ones. Any donation is greatly appreciated.”
Although the fundraising goal was set at $25,000 on Tuesday evening, more than $35,000 was raised in less than a day.
Dozens of these donations from area residents, community leaders and businesses included words of support for the Ramirez family.
“I lost a son to a brain tumor and there’s no greater pain than losing one of your children,” said Andrew McDavid, a Bell County resident whose son went to Belton High School. “My prayers go out to this family and may God bless and comfort them.”
Kenzie Pennacchio, the culinary teacher at Belton High School, was among the hundreds who contributed.
“We are all so distraught over this senseless act of violence. Rest easy, Joe,” she said.
This support was not isolated to the Belton ISD community.
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” Michelle Torres said. “My condolences to the whole Ramirez family and friends. To all our fellow Tiger community, we Wildcats stand behind you. Rest in peace beautiful soul.”
An investigation into Jose’s death — which is being conducted by local law enforcement agencies in conjunction with Belton ISD — is ongoing.
Belton Police said Caysen Tyler Allison, an 18-year-old high school senior, was jailed in connection with the attack and was awaiting formal charges. Police said that student ran out of the school after the stabbing and was taken into custody about 20 minutes later.
BHS classes were canceled Wednesday at the school, which has about 2,500 students. On Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered for a prayer service and balloon release for the Ramirez family, the Telegram reported.
“Our community is devastated to lose one of our students, Jose Ramirez Jr.,” Jennifer Bailey, Belton ISD’s executive director of communications and community engagement, said in a news release on Wednesday. “Administrators are working with Belton Police Department to ensure our students are able to return to school as swiftly and safely as possible. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities as they continue the investigation.”
Residents can donate online at gofund.me/48ffe637.