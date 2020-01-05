The spring semester starts this week.
Offices in the Temple, Belton and Academy school districts will reopen Monday as district staff and teachers return for work and in-service days Monday and Tuesday.
In Salado and Troy school districts, a faculty work day is scheduled Monday as well. However, Salado and Troy students will return to classes on Tuesday, according to the districts.
Students in Temple, Belton and Academy schools are to return to classes Wednesday morning.
Belton Independent School District trustees will hold special school board meetings 5-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Trustees will conduct interviews with the six candidates for superintendent to replace Susan Kincannon, who left last semester to lead the Waco Independent School District.