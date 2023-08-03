Three Belton ISD students are headed to the Big Easy for The Great American Seafood Cookoff: 4-H Edition on Sunday as part of a Bell County 4-H Food Challenge Team.
The national competition, held in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in downtown New Orleans, will allow the trio — Abigail Marzo of Belton High School, Emma Caneles of Lake Belton High School and Emily Anderson of Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow — the opportunity to both showcase their culinary skills and learn from professional chefs.
“We’ve been competing together since around 2017, so we’ve put a lot of work and dedication into the Bell County 4-H Food Challenge Team,” Caneles, who said 4-H is about much more than just animals, told the Telegram. “When we started we were learning the basics of cooking but now we are able to make a variety of different dishes with ingredients we may not have not been comfortable working with in the past.”
Anderson, like her teammates, has enjoyed that growth.
“My favorite part about being a part of the Bell County 4-H Food Challenge Team has been learning recipes that I wouldn’t have known about otherwise, and also bonding with my team and getting close to these girls,” the 16- year-old said. “It’s just been a really good opportunity to learn valuable life skills.”
During the competition, they will have an hour to cook their meal of blackened redfish tacos on homemade tortillas, which will be served with coleslaw, a jalapeno sauce, and cilantro and lime rice.
“One of the requirements is having to cook seafood and that is something we have not gotten to do as often in the past, so we were kind of nervous,” Caneles, 17, said. “But we’ve spent the last several weeks practicing for about two to three hours at least once a week. Now, we’re much more comfortable with the time that we’re finishing up at.”
Although the Bell County 4-H Food Challenge Team, who dubbed themselves the “Lunch Ladies,” are eager to wow the judges with flavor, they are just as excited to be in an environment where they can meet like-minded individuals.
“I’ve been with a couple of different teams throughout the years but this team that I’m on right now has worked really well together. I’m excited to go walk around with them and see what there is to do,” Marzo, 16, said. “There is actually a schedule of little events that we get to do before we compete, so we will be able to meet new people, talk and just have fun.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith is excited to hear how the Bell County 4-H Food Challenge Team performs on Sunday.
“I am incredibly proud that students from Belton ISD are representing our community on the national stage in 4-H,” he said. “It is a great program for young people, and it’s wonderful to see so many of our Bell County kids advance to this level of competition. They are going to make memories that will last a lifetime. On behalf of Belton ISD, we wish all of our