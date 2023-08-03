Cooking competition

Abigail Marzo, Emily Anderson, Emma Canales, all Belton ISD members of the Bell County 4-H Food Challenge Team, will compete in the Great American Seafood Cookoff: 4-H Edition in New Orleans this weekend.

 Courtesy

Three Belton ISD students are headed to the Big Easy for The Great American Seafood Cookoff: 4-H Edition on Sunday as part of a Bell County 4-H Food Challenge Team.

jvalley@tdtnews.com