Temple residents will honor Martin Luther King Jr. today with a Day of Service.
Although the Temple parade and program honoring King is canceled because of coronavirus spread concerns, Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said the city would go forward with its third annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event.
The event encourages residents to meet at 10 a.m. today at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B Elliot Drive, and help clean up litter.
The goal of the event is to move Temple closer to King’s vision of a “beloved community.”
City staff will provide volunteers with buckets, trash pickers and reflective vests as they walk the park.