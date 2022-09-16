The Texas Department of Transportation is planned to perform nightly repairs three thoroughfares in Bell County.
Base repair operations will take place on State Highway 317/Main Street in Belton from Interstate 14 to FM 439/Lake Road; on Loop 121 from Interstate 35 to I-14 in Belton; and on FM 817/Waco Road/Charter Oak Drive from FM 93 in Belton to Midway Drive in Temple.
The work will start at 8 p.m. Sunday night and end at 6 a.m. Monday.
Operations will continue each night until Friday, Sept. 24.
“One-way traffic control will be in place with flaggers and reduced speed limits in the work areas,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said in a news release.
TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions and to pay attention in work zones.