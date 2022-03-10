Winter roars back into Texas as temperatures will drop steadily Friday before a spring-like warm-up occurs over the weekend.
A cold front entered the state early Thursday evening, dropping temperatures in North Texas before the front’s effects are expected to be felt in Temple on Friday.
Temperatures will be about 39 degrees by 7 a.m. Friday morning. But wind chill will make it feel like 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain will usher in the cold as showers are expected before noon. Conditions will be mostly cloudy as temperatures drop steadily, reaching 35 degrees by 3 p.m. Friday. Temple and the surrounding area is expected to see less than one-tenth of an inch of rain, the Weather Service said.
The low Friday night is expected to be about 32 degrees.
Saturday should be sunny and warmer during the daytime. Saturday afternoon temperatures will rise above freezing to an expected high of 57 degrees before falling to a low of about 20 degrees.
Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach 65 degrees and remain above freezing at night, with a low of 45 degrees.
Next week spring-like temperatures return with highs in the 70s, with lows in the 40s.
The Waco District Texas Department of Transportation office started pretreating roads Thursday in case of freezing temperatures.
Work crews will begin spraying roads, bridges and overpasses with a brine solution, which will lower the freezing point of moisture. Work will start at 7 a.m., with Interstate 35 among the roadways to be treated.
Officials asked that drivers give at least 200 feet of space to those vehicles treating the roadways.
Warming shelters
Temple’s two warming shelters opened their doors on Thursday night to those in need of a place to sleep.
The two shelters, Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army, both are expected to open on Friday and Saturday night as well. The organizations work together to provide food, shelter and showers to those in need.
Both organizations normally open their doors on nights when temperatures with wind chill feel below freezing, or below 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., normally opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.