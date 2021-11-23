A teen who authorities said crashed a stolen vehicle was indicted on a felony charge last week by a grand jury.
Andrew Reyes, 17, of Temple, was indicted with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
If convicted, he could face 2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
On Aug. 29, Temple officers responded to a vehicle accident where a car allegedly driven by Reyes ran a red light and crashed into a car with the right of way, according to an arrest affidavit.
The stolen vehicle, a silver 2016 Ford Taurus, was involved in a traffic accident after running a red light at 4:14 a.m. in the 3500 block of South General Bruce Drive, police said.
“After the collision, witnesses (saw) three males, who appeared to be teenagers, exit the silver vehicle, and flee on foot,” the affidavit said. “Officers located two cellphones within the abandoned vehicle.”
After a red 2015 Chevrolet was struck, three people in the Taurus fled on foot, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said. The driver of the Chevrolet was medically cleared at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Police found the car owner’s driver license in the vehicle. When contacted, he told police that the car had been stolen but had not yet reported the crime, Arreguin said.
Officers noted on the affidavit they were able to link one of the cellphones to Reyes and another to another teen.
As part of the investigation, officers interviewed the teen, who reportedly told them Reyes picked him up in the vehicle, admitted the vehicle was stolen and was speeding when the collision happened. After the collision, they fled the scene, according to the affidavit.
Reyes was interviewed by officers, and he told them his cellphone was stolen and denied knowing about the stolen vehicle or the accident, the affidavit said.
Reyes was released from the Bell County Jail on Nov. 15 after he posted a $10,000 bond.