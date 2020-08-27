The first phase of Heritage Park’s expansion is now fully funded.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Thursday awarded a $750,000 grant to the city of Belton.
In this phase, the city will build a new road, Park Lane; an area on the Leon River that includes a floating dock, a fishing area and a spot to launch kayaks, trails and retention ponds. It is estimated to cost about $4.3 million.
“This is what we hoped for when we purchased the parkland,” Mayor Marion Grayson said in a statement. “The development of this new area of Heritage Park is going to benefit generations of families.”
On top of the state grant, Belton will use funds from its Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to fund the remaining portion of the first phase. Last year, the City Council set aside a combined $4.35 million in TIRZ funds through 2022.
“We are so grateful for the funding,” Grayson said. “It will help us stretch local resources and make the park available to citizens sooner.”
The city of Belton spent $2.1 million in May 2018 to buy an 84.25-acre tract of the former Leon Valley Golf Course. That purchase expanded Heritage Park to 150 acres — making it the city’s largest park.
“This grant award is the latest development in what has been a great overall team effort to address future city park needs,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “It began with City Council purchasing the property and has continued with important contributions from Parks and Recreation, Public Works and administrative staff.”
When completed, the expansion will include large swaths of open spaces, water recreation features, trails, pavilions and an amphitheater. It is estimated to cost more than $6 million.
The City Council approved a master plan for Heritage Park in October.
Belton’s grant was part of more than $15.7 million in grants the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department approved Thursday. The department said 77 applications were filed, with 33 being approved.
“Belton’s Heritage Park project was the fourth highest scoring project among those considered for funding statewide in the non-urban classification,” a news release from the city reads.