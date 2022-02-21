As a cold front pushes into the region, temperatures in Temple and the area will do a free fall to below freezing.
From highs today in the 80s, temperatures are expected to fall more than 50 degrees into Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service shows temperatures dropping to a low of 41 degrees by midnight today. The front will continue to push temperatures down during the day Wednesday, with wind making it feel colder than it is.
By 4 p.m. Wednesday, the service shows temperatures will feel like they are 28 degrees with wind chill.
Steve Fano, meteorologist with the service, said this sudden drop in temperature is not anything new for this time of year as winter transitions to spring.
“It is not really uncommon for this time of the year that we start seeing some warm days followed by some cooler days,” Fano said. “It is very typical for this time of year. It is just an indicator of the seasons changing.”
Fano said Temple and the surrounding area could see rain later this week, especially Thursday when it could turn to snow or sleet.
While there could be freezing rain, Fano said he doesn’t expect any accumulation on the ground. He said drivers need to be wary about ice on bridges and overpasses.
While cold weather is not uncommon this time of year, Fano said the recent days of temperatures in the 80s is a bit abnormal for the season.
Fano said temperatures this time of year in the region mainly average in the 60s, with the past two days of 80 degree weather uncommon.
Despite this, Fano said Central Texas is expected to start warming once more in the coming weeks as winter gives way to spring.
Warming shelters
Warming shelters in Temple are not expected to open tonight as temperatures drop.
The city’s two warming shelters, Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army, both only open when temperatures with wind chill fall below freezing. The National Weather Service shows temperatures only reaching freezing by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Both shelters also open when it feels like it is 35 degrees or below when it is wet outside.
While the shelters will not open tonight, Deni Howard, who runs Impact Church’s shelter, said they will open Wednesday night.
Howard said the shelters are expected to stay open through at least Saturday night, with temperatures falling to below freezing at night. She also anticipates the church staying open during the day when it stays freezing outside.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
Both shelters offer warm meals and a place to take a shower for the homeless, in addition to a warm and safe place to sleep.
Howard said the church has enough cold weather supplies but could do with some more volunteers to help out at night.
“We are good on hygiene materials, sleeping bags and all that,” Howard said. “But we are still lacking some in the volunteer department, and we are looking to remedy that.”
Those looking to volunteer or donate money and supplies may go to impacttemple.com/warm.