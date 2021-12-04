Santa Claus thrilled a lot of children Saturday evening at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
Mike Hicks, museum director, said 750 people signed up in advance for “Santa at the Depot” with the roster staggered at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Before the doors opened, there was a jovial line of families waiting to get their online reservation confirmed.
The barrel train kept some of them occupied and children chased after an outpouring of bubbles.
“Mother Nature cooperated,” Hicks said, noting the pleasant weather. “Santa’s already in the building.”
Inside was something of a Christmas wonderland. There were giant candy canes, small Christmas trees and several fake fireplaces adorned with stockings and candy canes, plenty of background for parents to take photos of their children.
A bench from Santa’s workshop was decked with a red race car and brightly wrapped presents. At this point the line halted because Santa was receiving young visitors.
After the moments with Santa, each family filed outside. Among them was Rebecca Lipsett of Salado with her son, Andrew, 2½; her niece, Ryan, 5; and Lipsett’s mom, Susan Gordon. Both children were dressed as Christmas elves, or “Santa’s little helpers,” she said.
“We took pictures with Santa,” Lipsett said. “It was his first time to see Santa and be aware of who he is,” she said of Andrew.
She said Ryan asked Santa if her letter was at the North Pole, and he said yes.
They were about to go look at the display of old train cars.
“Andrew’s never seen a train before up close,” his mother said. “I’m really glad that they’re doing this this year, especially for the kids. It keeps the magic going.”
“Merry Christmas!” the children said.
Waiting by one of the trains, Jimmy Smith of Salado said his group included his two boys and their first cousin, the grandparents and his wife, Lauren, all of Salado.
“They’re having a good time,” he said. “They’re excited. We’re grateful for the city to put this on. This is really cool.”
Nicole Green of Killeen and her daughter, Aryana, 10, strolled by.
“I thought he was amazing,” Aryana said of her visit with Santa. “I asked him if I could get ear pods. And I wanted a skate board.”
Her mother said they were taking a couple of pictures of the trains to send to the girl’s father, Trevaughn Green, who is a drill sergeant at Fort Lee in Virginia. Aryana said she had no plans to become a drill sergeant.
“I’m going to be a teacher,” she said.
Her mother teaches the fifth grade in Killeen.
Nicole said it was their first time to visit the Temple museum family day. She hadn’t known it has a free event the first Saturday of every month, but said the $5 admission this time was well worth it.
“It was very quick,” she said of the visit with Santa. “I thought they had a good plan.”
“It’s just something to get out of the house and have fun with,” Aryana said.
Katie Lubischer pushed a roomy stroller with Oliver, 1, inside, while Peter, almost 3, walked with his father, Vinnie Lubischer.
“He didn’t really know what’s going on, but he didn’t cry,” she said of the little one.
“Peter asked for cars and trucks,” she said. “We’ve had a little practice. We live on post so we’ve hit up two Santas already.”
They planned to check out the old train cars, she said. “We’re going to ride the barrel train and probably grab some hot chocolate.”