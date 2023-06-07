BELTON — Convicted murderer Cedric Marks testified for the first time in his defense on Wednesday, recounting his multiple romantic relationships in an attempt to prove he is not violent with women as the sentencing phase of his trial continues.
After Marks called himself as a defense witness Wednesday morning, state District Judge Steve Duskie asked the defendant outside the presence of the jury if he understood the implications of his testimony.
“I’m aware,” said Marks, who is representing himself with aid from defense attorneys.
Jurors convicted Marks on May 24 in the killing of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend, Michael Swearingin, both Temple residents. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
“I’m not trying to beg or plead for anything,” Marks told the jury during his testimony. “… It’s time for me to speak after 4½ years. I may be adding fuel to the fire (but) I wanted you to hear the good, the bad and the ugly.”
Marks, 48, said his character has been brought up at the trial, but he wanted to add his own perspective.
“Up until now, you’ve heard a lot about me,” Marks said. “I don’t think you’ve heard enough, I think you should have a clear picture.”
He recounted his early troubles with the law, beginning as a 7-year-old when he was charged with arson.
The former Killeen mixed martial arts fighter described himself a nerdy, overweight child who liked rap music and comics book, but also got into trouble for stealing He-Man and Transformers action figures. His weight increased after he was prescribed Thorazine, used to treat mental health conditions, and he said he was bullied as a result.
Marks said he grew up with supportive parents and family members, some of whom have attended his trial.
Crime record
His extensive legal troubles as a juvenile included an attempted escape from a facility when he was 15. While Marks and a companion tried to leave a multi-story building using bed sheets, his friend severely injured himself.
As a 17-year-old, Marks testified, he committed robberies, one time using a lighter that looked like a gun to steal money from taxi drivers. When one driver resisted and fought back, Marks suffered an injury when his foot was run over by the fleeing man.
Marks ended up with a 15-year prison sentence for that incident, he testified.
Marks said he began fighting in prison to avoid sexual assaults by prisoners he called “buzzards.”
He said he forgave his co-defendant who testified against him in the robbery case. During his first year in prison, he said he planned to beat the man up once released. Instead, they resolved their differences and remained friends.
“That’s one person I didn’t go after,” he said.
Despite some fights, Marks only served seven years of his 15-year prison sentence because he got credit for good behavior. While in prison, he contacted mixed martial arts companies to inquire about participating once he was released.
His first professional fight came on Jan. 30, 1999, at the Bell County Expo. He said he didn’t win, but was offered a job at a Killeen gym. He said he became known as Spider-Man because he said friendly things about his competitors, had spider tattoos and because he liked comic books.
Marks testified that he doesn’t drink often or take drugs. One time while drinking, he allegedly tried to kill his dog with an axe, Marks testified.
He said he has a chemical imbalance and shouldn’t drink as a result.
Marks testified that when he learned a woman was cheating on him, he confronted her at her apartment and then assaulted the woman’s lover.
“I punched him (and) it was like his face exploded,” Marks said. “There was so much blood, he wasn’t moving.”
But the man ended up with a significant jaw injury and didn’t file charges against Marks since he apologized for striking him, he said. Marks was charged with disorderly conduct as a result.
Marks later was able to join the Navy even though he was convicted of one felony and two misdemeanors, he testified. During a confrontation with a Marine sergeant, Marks said he pushed back when pushed and was later allowed out the Navy with a less than honorable discharge.
Marks said he later married Ginnell McDonough and they had an open relationship.
Marks testified his relationship with April Pease, the mother of one of his sons, was turbulent. Pease later disappeared from a women’s shelter and is presumed dead. Marks is charged in that case.
After Pease had Marks’ son, Adrian, their relationship suffered.
Adrian was 6 months old when Pease apparently left him with McDonough, coming and going frequently. He claimed she told him she was addicted to methamphetamine and once was institutionalized for stress.
At times during Marks’ testimony, District Attorney Henry Garza objected to some comments, citing hearsay as a reason.
“Will you stop being a crybaby?” Marks told Garza before he was admonished by Judge Duskie on his courtroom behavior.
“I’m just doing you a favor,” Marks said to Garza.
Marks said he was angry at Pease for running off to a women’s shelter with his son. He also made threats to Pease. “I said a lot of things in those phone calls,” Marks said. “I was (expletive).”
Marks testified his relationship with another woman soured after she allegedly slapped his son twice while trying to discipline him. He said he later grabbed the woman, flipped her to the ground and put his knee on her chest as she struggled to breath.
“How does it feel to be bullied?” Marks said he told the woman before he kicked her out of the house and partially purchased a plane ticket for her.
While living in the Killeen area, Marks said he got into a fight when a man called him a racial slur as he was sitting in a parking lot with his engine running, which set off the man’s car alarm.
Marks testified that he grabbed the man and slammed him to the ground before punching him three times in the face. That man, Marks said, suffered facial injuries, including a broken eye socket, a burst eye, broken checkbones and a broken nose.
Marks said his background as an MMA fighter enables him to cause significant physical damage to a person.
“This ain’t bragging … the damage would have been astronomical … I’m a person who will punch you,” Marks testified.
Meeting Jenna Scott
Marks showed emotion when he mentioned Scott.
“I met Jenna …,” he said before he took a long pause to collect himself.
“We met …,” he said in a shaky voice before stopping again. Then he asked Duskie, “Can I take a break for a second?”
Later, when court resumed after the break, Garza told Duskie, “I just want to make sure he’s OK” as chuckles were heard in the 426thDistrict Court, prompting the judge to remind spectators to not react to court comments.
“I’m OK,” Marks replied.
Marks said he met Scott through the Tinder app in August 2015. They met in person two weeks later and visited Buc-ee’s in Temple, where Marks bought a tie-dye T-shirt for her.
Later, he said, he thought Scott had borderline personality, which led to turbulence. He recalled recordings he made in which Scott yelled at him.
Marks said he never intended those videos “to show the bad side.”
“A good lawyer will put a twist on things,” he said.
Marks said he once drove Scott to Austin for a court date, but “there was an outburst” resulting in Scott hitting Marks while driving. He said he gave Scott $200 to get a ride back to Bell County and left.
The up and down relationship was full of breakups and cheating, Marks said.
Scott cheated on him with another man, Marks said, prompting him to date another woman. The two women later confronted Marks about his philandering.
Later, he said, “I missed Jenna and I called her. We got back together…. the punishment truly began at that point.”
Marks claimed Scott hit him often, but said he “never laid my hands on her.”
Marks later met Maya Maxwell, his co-defendant, in early 2017 and they “clicked.” They dated and Maxwell became pregnant with Marks’ child.
Still, Marks said, he “missed Jenna.”
After Marks testified for several hours Wednesday, Duskie halted the proceedings for the day by the early afternoon.