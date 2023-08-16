Bell County’s first human case of West Nile virus was announced Thursday by local health officials.
“The patient is a male resident of Bell County and was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amy J. Yeager said in a news release issued Wednesday evening. “Due to privacy and confidentiality reasons, BCPH does not disclose any additional information about the patient.”
Positive mosquito samples were found through the district’s mosquito surveillance program, the district said.
Through surveillance activities, BCPH has found 16 positive sample testing pools as of (Wednesday_ in 4 communities in Bell County including Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, and Temple confirming the presence of the mosquito that transmits WNV in Bell County,” the district said.
Officials urged residents to take steps to protect themselves, such as wearing insect repellent containing DEET, wear long loose, light-colored clothing when outdoors, and drain all standing water in or around homes, offices and other buildings.
“Knowing that we have the presence of West Nile virus in Bell County, it is important for our citizens to take protective measures for yourselves and your families to minimize the potential for illness. Following the 3Ds is the best way to avoid mosquito bites and minimize sources for the mosquitoes to multiply,” said Michael Blomquist, Bell County Public Health District board of health chairman.
West Nile virus is spread to humans, bird, horses, poultry and pets by infected mosquitoes.
“Humans get WNV through infected mosquito bites,” the health district said. “Mosquitoes cannot bite infected humans and become infected. Generally, humans are at low risk of serious infection and cannot spread WNV from human to human. However, severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis and/or meningitis.”
West Nile symptoms may include fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes, and diarrhea. People aged 50 and older or those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, even death.
There is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile virus in humans.