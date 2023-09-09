Meagan Wright knows firsthand the importance of having a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nearby. The Nolanville resident has had three babies born prematurely at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Although officially part of McLane’s Children’s Medical Center, the NICU is located at the main BSW complex on South 31st Street.
William Wright, the 2-year-old son of Meagan and Jeff Wright, was born premature. Instead of the normal 40 weeks of gestation, little Will was born at 32 — about eight weeks early. His arrival was met with several health concerns and he was immediately put in the Neonatal ICU.
“He was very premature, and his biggest problems were with his lungs,” Meagan said. “They weren’t fully developed, and he couldn’t breathe well. He was intubated immediately after birth.”
William was in ICU for two full months, and his lungs now are functioning fine.
“His issues are completely resolved, and William is now a normal, wild 2-year-old,” Meagan said.
While Williams’ respiratory troubles are behind him, the Wrights had a double scare in June. Twins Jonathan and Charlotte also were born prematurely, but they only required an ICU stay of eight days.
“I actually went into labor at 29 weeks,” Meagan said. “I went to the hospital, but they were able to give me a steroid shot and magnesium, and that helped keep them in until 35 weeks. They had some respiratory problems, but they were mainly kept in ICU to grow some more.
“Now they are great, and Jonathan is growing like a weed,” she said. “He’s nearly twice the size of Charlotte, but both are very healthy.”
Meagan said living close to a Level IV Neonatal ICU probably saved the life of at least one of her children.
“I can’t imagine what we would have done if this wasn’t nearby,” she said. “I don’t think William would still be with us — it was lifesaving. Not all ICU’s can treat these conditions — it gave us peace of mind when we were having the twins. We knew the team and we trusted them completely.”
While the Wrights didn’t have far to travel to the BSW Neonatal ICU, some folks come from much further away.
“We serve an area in a 150-mile radius from Temple,” said Dr. Niraj Vora, one of six doctors who work at the Neonatal ICU. “We’ve had moms come from as far away as Lubbock and Amarillo, but most of our patients come from an area bounded by San Marcos, West Texas, Waxahachie and deep into East Texas.
“The Neonatal ICU started at Scott & White about 40 years ago, and when the state started designating levels of ICU care in 2016, we were among the first to achieve Level IV status,” he said. “Level IV is the highest level of care.”
Vora said babies and expectant moms are routinely flown into BSW by helicopter.
“If we know in advance that a mother is going to deliver prematurely, we go ahead and fly her to Temple so she can have the baby here,” he said. “That way they get immediate ICU treatment. If they have the baby at a hospital near their home and it needs Level IV care, we bring it in by helicopter. If a baby is born at 28 weeks, they have a clear need for Level IV care. Also, if the baby is going to need brain or abdomen surgery, or if it has a septic infection, it will need that extra level of care.
“We stay quite busy,” Vora said. “We have 55 beds, and we average about 1,000 admissions a year in the Neonatal ICU. My job is to take care of babies who need the ICU admission. We have a large staff — we have seven physicians, plus pediatric fellows and nurse practitioners and about 150 nurses.”
“We are very dedicated to caring for these babies,” he said. “I think of this as a blessing, and I am grateful to have chosen this profession.”