Bell County’s juvenile detention center soon could have some breathing room.
Space at the Killeen facility was set to affected after the Texas Juvenile Justice Department recently halted juvenile admissions to its five state facilities during a critical staff-ing shortage. That action prompted the county’s juvenile probation office director to update officials on the situation, worsened by a local lack of staffing.
“At this point everybody is experiencing the same staffing (issues),” Director Dawn Owens told county officials earlier this month. “We might have the bed capacity, but we don’t have the staffing capacity.”
But a solution may be close.
On Monday morning, the Bell County Commissioners Court will consider a resolution to authorize County Judge David Blackburn to initiate contracts with seven Texas counties for “juvenile residential services” that could include residential treatment facilities and halfway houses. No funding amounts are listed on the Commissioners Court agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday meeting at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton.
Under agreements, Bell could house juvenile offenders in Crosby, Jasper, Leon, Kaufman, Guadalupe, Winkler and Grayson counties. Contracts would run from Sept. 1 this year to Aug. 31, 2023, according to the agenda. The county has similar agreements with other Texas counties for housing adult prisoners.
Blackburn previously said Bell County needs to work together with other counties and entities that operate juvenile facilities as the state’s juvenile detention services deteriorate.
“The entities that we need to be aligned with are those 43 other centers, out of 254 counties, that are potentially going to be impacted by this,” he said. “Those are going to be the same folks that have the same interest that we have.”
The Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, at 4800 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen, is the site where juvenile offenders are housed when they are detained by police for violent crimes.
The facility has a maximum capacity of 36 residents, according to the county. The center, equipped with surveillance cameras and other security features, includes two educational classrooms, an intake room, a case manager office, a briefing room, a nurse station and a visitation room.
Owens told commissioners the state now is providing more funding through grants to counties so juvenile offenders can stay at local facilities.
While such a move would put more pressure on the county’s juvenile facility, Owens said holding children closer to home does help.
“The whole concept is that when you keep kids in the shallow end of the system, there are better youth outcomes,” Owens said. “Large congregate prison facilities have a much more difficult time in terms of staffing and suicide rates, and a whole host of things that go along with large correction populations.”
When the state halted transfers to its facilities because of 331 vacant positions, 130 juveniles were awaiting transportation to a juvenile facility, the Texas Tribune reported. The state has only 391 staff members to oversee close to 600 children, according to the online news outlet.
While the county isn’t immediately be affected by the state’s policy change, officials said preparations must be made. Blackburn said earlier this month that he doesn’t foresee the state changing course on this juvenile issue.
“I have seen this trend before, or I should say that I have been run over by this trend before, so I know what is coming,” he said.
Blackburn said the county should make securing funding a key legislative agenda item for next year.