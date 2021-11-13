BELTON — A greenbelt that stretches more than three miles through the city’s northern neighborhoods could one day link Bell County’s two lakes.
The proposed Lake to Lake Road has been planned by local officials for more than two decades — and if approved and funded, would run from FM 2271 to FM 1670 to create a direct route between Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes. Construction could start in about a decade or longer.
As part of the planning process, the Texas Department of Transportation is holding meetings on the project called the FM 2271 Extension Regional Feasibility Study, which was launched earlier this year.
A public hearing on the study — examining the proposed extension of FM 2271, the Belton Dam road — will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Monday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
“Extending FM 2271 could increase connectivity in the region by offering additional travel options to residents and visitors,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said in a news release.
Public comments — in person at the hearing or by mail or email — are sought by the agency.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Lake to Lake Road would be a vital connection as the city and county grow.
“The city has spent $1.7 million acquiring right of way for a future road in the vicinity to provide for needed north-south circulation,” Romer said. “The road remains a priority in the Strategic Plan, and will also be featured in the update to the Thoroughfare Plan, which is underway right now.”
Romer said the Monday meeting will mark the midway point for the TxDOT study.
Neighborhood opposition
Residents opposed to the plan have voiced their concerns on the matter in recent years.
John Manuel, who moved to Belton for a job on Fort Hood, said he was told the green space near his Dawson Ranch home would be a trail when he bought the structure from Carothers Executive Homes.
Manuel previously told the Telegram he was opposed to the proposed four-lane street with medians he described as a “highway.” He formed an opposition group that attracted more than 150 members, he told a reporter in 2018.
The proposed road — planned before several area subdivisions were built — would connect several roads, including Lake Road/FM 439, Sparta Road, FM 83, Interstate 14 and Three Creeks Boulevard.
The estimated cost of the road is about $49.7 million.
Comments sought
In July, TxDOT held a meeting at the Harris Community Center to get public input, including alternatives to the plan.
Residents who attended were divided into 12 groups and provided with a map regarding the plan. Each group was tasked with creating a proposed route that would address congestion and safety issues and note local landmarks, cemeteries and obstacles.
Each group then presented its own version.
“The concept of Lake to Lake Road is not necessarily on the table in terms of how the city has presented it over the years,” resident Gregory Daniel said in an email to the Telegram. “In other words it’s not a matter of the best route to connect two dams. The issue is how to best fix various traffic congestion issues in a way that promotes safety and connectivity.”
Daniel said residents who went to the July meeting “felt listened to and valued.”
“The conclusion of the feasibility portion of the project will be reported the fall of 2022,” Daniel said. “Should the project go forward, construction is estimated to start in around 10 years provided it gets funded and all goes well.”
Planning continues
Bell County — among the state’s fastest growing counties at No. 33 — could see benefit from the proposed road, TxDOT said.
“Potential benefits of extending FM 2271 could include improving traffic flow, offering a potential alternative route, providing economic development opportunities and addressing growth and safety needs,” the agency said. “The study will result in a Feasibility Study Report that recommends alternatives for additional analysis.”
The Monday meeting will follow up on proposed routes submitted at the initial meeting, Romer said.
“This feasibility study is an important step in moving the project forward,” he said.
Virtual meeting
To participate in a virtual public meeting on the FM 2271 Extension Regional Feasibility Study, visit txdot.gov and do a keyword search for “FM 2271 Extension Study.” The virtual public meeting will be available from 4 p.m. Monday through Dec. 7.
Public comments received or postmarked by Dec. 7 will be included in the official public meeting record. Public comments may be submitted in person at the public meeting, by email to Victor.Goebel@txdot.gov or by mail to FM 2271 Extension Regional Study Team, 1608 W. Sixth St., Austin, TX 78703.