A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 15 people on separate drug possession charges.
Defendants charged with possession of a controlled substance made up more than 80 percent of the criminal cases submitted by law enforcement officers in Bell County, Morgan’s Point Resort, Temple, Belton and Killeen, according to county records. One person was no billed in a Killeen case.
Six Belton residents — Jacob A. Denney, 19; Patience R. Rupert, 42; David McWhirter, 51; Crystal L. Shifflett, 38; Ana Sill, 25; and Jeronimo Avila, 29 — were indicted on separate narcotics possession charges from Bell County Sheriff’s Department, and the Morgan’s Point Resort, Belton and Killeen police departments.
Rupert and McWhirter are both charged separately for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Shifflet and Sill are charged separately with possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams. The four cases are out of the Belton Police Department.
Three Temple residents — Tyson A. Burton, 49; Eric M. Barone, 49; and Jessica L. Moore, 42 — also face narcotics charges.
Burton is charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender) from Temple Police Department while Barone faces possession of a controlled substance less than one gram from the Sheriff’s Department. Moore is charged with possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a Belton PD charge.
Others indictments include:
• Rachel Joy Blas, 43, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams;
• Yonelys R. Casas, 44, of Fort Myers, Florida, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
• Edgar A. Hernandez, 34, of Harker Heights, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Jacqueline L. Ludwick, 49, of Bartlett, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Eric D. Malone, 38, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Jocelyn L. Sedwick, 35, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Castaneda Y. Tejeda, 47, of Round Rock, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
• Jimmy J. Wilson, 32, of Salado, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.