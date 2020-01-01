MOODY -- Starting the year off right, with fresh air and a little bit of exercise, was one of many goals for several hundred people hiking Wednesday.
Central Texans, clad in light jackets and carrying walking sticks, came out to Mother Neff State Park for the annual First Day Hike through the park’s many trails. Hike attendees were guided through either the prairie or canyon trails by local guides who helped give some background on park landmarks.
This was the ninth year that Mother Neff State Park, one of Texas’s earliest state parks, participated in the nationwide program on New Year's Day.
Park Superintendent Melissa Chadwick said the park has frequently been a popular spot for those interested in the First Day Hike annual event. She said park officials have seen people from San Antonio and Dallas come and stay at the park just for the hike.
“Mother Neff, for some reason, is always one of the top contenders for most turnouts for Texas state parks,” Chadwick said. “For some people (this hike) is a family tradition. We did have a lot of new visitors to the park, and I was surprised at for how many people this was their first time.”
While hundreds visited the park this year, the hikes were divided up into morning and afternoon treks and between the two separate trails.
The afternoon hike through the park’s canyons, which was led by former park ranger Miles Ellis, saw over 60 people wind through rocky steps and along dried creeks. Ellis took the time to point out some of the notable features in the park, including a cave that once housed Native Americans who had settled in the area.
Many of those who came out to the park Wednesday were either new visitors or had not visited the park in several years.
For Temple residents Andrejs and Gail Avots-Avotins, being able to get out to a park so close to where they live and hike with other people, was an experience they enjoyed. The couple said that they anticipate visiting the state park more in the future.
“We just thought we would start the new year off on the right foot, and this was just a great way to do it,” Andrejs said. “I am a physician at Scott and White, and we just need to do more about our health and wellness and what better way than do this.”
For another hiker, Kathie Carvajal, the workout benefits for the hike were secondary to getting to meet new people and experience the nature in her own community.
“I came out (in the morning) for the prairie hike, then I did the canyon hike,” Carvajal said. “When you are out here, not just this park but at any park, everybody is in the same frame of mind. We are out here to enjoy ourselves, and everyone is there to help each other.”