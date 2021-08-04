UPDATE: The fuel spill has been cleaned and the freeway reopened.
-----------------
The Temple Police Department is working an 18-wheeler fuel spill at northbound Interstate 35 by exit 301.
Drivers can expect delays, the department said.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
UPDATE: The fuel spill has been cleaned and the freeway reopened.
-----------------
The Temple Police Department is working an 18-wheeler fuel spill at northbound Interstate 35 by exit 301.
Drivers can expect delays, the department said.