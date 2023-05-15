BELTON — A funeral service for fallen Cameron police Sgt. Joshua “Josh” Lee Clouse will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
featured
Cameron officer’s funeral to be held at Bell County Expo Center
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Tags
- Cameron Police Department
- Josh Clouse Memorial Fund
- Milam County Sheriff’s Office
- Marek-burns-laywell Funeral Home
- Bell County Expo Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center
- Texas Department Of Public Safety
- Mike Clore
- Scott & White
- Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
- Waxahachie High School
- Citizens National Bank
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 100,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Temple
- Under construction: CenTX 35 Logistics Center could open in Temple in late 2023
- Bell County Expo Center naming rights awarded to Cadence Bank for $2.8 million
- 2 Temple men indicted on arson, tampering charges
- UPDATE: Co-defendant recounts slayings at Marks capital murder trial
- Road trip confessions: Maxwell says capital murder defendant Marks admitted to other slayings
- Donation drive launched after Cameron police officer killed in shooting
- Training drives Martinez all the way to Austin
- ‘I’m just letting him lie to me’: Investigator recalls Marks' false claims after arrest
- ‘Proud of our teachers’: Ott discusses public schools, state leadership amid voucher legislation