A Temple mother charged with injury to a child with reckless bodily injury allegedly left methadone where her 3-year-old son was able to take it, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
Child Protective Services notified Temple Police about the July 10 incident. The boy was with his mother, Nicole Clayton, when she stopped to get gas. While the mother was outside the car, the boy consumed the methadone. After he told his mother, she immediately took him to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
Clayton told medical staff that liquid methadone was in a syringe in the front part of the car. Her son was getting drowsy, which is one of the symptoms of methadone, an arrest affidavit said.
The boy was treated and released, and CPS was notified, Weems said.
Clayton told investigators she didn’t have a prescription for the medication, which is an opioid used as a painkiller or as part of a drug addiction program.
A warrant for Clayton’s arrest was issued Aug. 19 by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Clayton was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 500 block of West Avenue V.
No bond was set Tuesday by press time, Bell County Jail records showed.