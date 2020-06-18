A shortage of attendees did not stop a protest and march in downtown Temple Thursday as four protesters voiced their opposition to police brutality.
Only four people showed up to participate in the “Police Brutality Must Go!” protest Thursday afternoon at the Temple Municipal Building out of more than 100 who expressed interest in coming to the event online. The protest, which started at noon, was meant to take place at the same time as 18 other protests around the country.
Organizer Alicia Gould said she was disappointed more people did not come out, but was happy to see at least some in the community come and support the event’s message.
“This is my first time doing this, but it is not like it matters since there is nobody here,” Gould said. “I am glad to see everyone here, even if there is not a bunch of people.”
Gould had prepared for a larger group of protestors, and brought water and snacks for participants.
The small group of protestors included Gould, residents Felicia Brown and Rankin Koch, and Clayton Tucker, a Democrat running for the state Senate District 24 seat.
Brown held a sign saying “Only love can drive out hate,” attributed to Martin Luther King Jr.
Koch did not know what to expect when he set out for the event, but said he was shocked with how few people turned out for the noon protest. Koch said he missed the protest outside Temple’s City Hall on June 5, because he falls into the at-risk population for COVID-19.
“I thought there would be quite a few people out here given what’s happening on the national scene and everywhere else,” Koch said. “I know that I missed the (protest) last time. I thought about coming to it, but I didn’t because I’m in the old and at-risk group. ... So I’m trying to social distance and wear my mask.”
Koch, a retired Methodist minister, said he feels strongly about issues regarding social injustices. He noted how he repeatedly found himself discussing these issues during his near 40-year career as a minister.
“I was the district superintendent during my last eight years (with the United Methodist Church). I served churches from Killeen to Fort Worth over those 40 years,” Koch said. “The United Methodist Church has a history of being concerned about social justice issues, so we’re big law and order supporters.”
After waiting for about half an hour, and having one attendee leave, Gould and two of the attendees walked towards the Temple Police Department chanting, “No justice, no peace.” Officers offered to close off roads for the small group, as was planned, but the three walked along the sidewalks instead, following traffic rules.
Staff writer Joel Valley contributed to this report.