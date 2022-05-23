A 65-year-old Killeen man was indicted by a grand jury last week after allegedly assaulting a security guard at the Temple Social Security Administration office in March.
Perry Lee Penning allegedly used a cane in the assault against the security officer, a first-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, at about 12:20 p.m. on March 22, officers responded to the federal office at 501 N. Main St. to an assault against the on-duty security officer.
“The victim stated that the day before, (Penning) had arrived upset, demanding to see a supervisor because he was unable to get an appointment,” the affidavit said.
Penning came back on March 22 and, according to the affidavit, attempted to enter the building saying he had an appointment but refused to show identification to verify it.
“The suspect became aggressive and attempted to enter the building by force,” the affidavit said. “As the victim attempted to prevent the suspect from entering the building, the suspect used his cane to strike the victim’s left hand and the victim’s abdomen.”
A Temple police spokeswoman previously told the Telegram Penning remained at the scene and was arrested.
The arrest came after some residents questioned why the Social Security office in Temple was closed during most of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the office offered limited in-person services through appointments as most were directed to use their online services, the Telegram reported. In-person appointments at the Temple office resumed this month.
Penning posted a $7,500 bond on March 29 and was released from the Bell County Jail.
He is due for a pretrial hearing on June 23 in the 27th District Court presided by Judge John Gauntt.
Other indictments
Devin W. Randig, 32, of Temple, robbery.
Cassandra M. Rojas, 48, of Temple, injury to an elderly individual.
Anthony C. Jaramillo, 17, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Eddie L. Shaw, 61, of Belton, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
Stephen W. Gerber, 33, of Temple, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Joshua White, 47, of Little River-Academy, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Joshua E. Oder, 40, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
David L. Martin, 61, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Joshua R. Anderson, 33, of Granger, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Francisco Tamez, 38, of Little River Academy, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Antonio Cruz, 32, of Carrizo Springs, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jason S. Taylor, 46, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Ricky J. Waller, 43, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Caleb Geske, 25, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Nathanyel P. Hay, 25, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.