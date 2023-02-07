Downtown Temple rally

A large crowd of people, many carrying signs, gather Friday evening outside the Municipal Building in downtown Temple during a rally to protest the police officer-involved deaths of Michael Dean in Temple and George Floyd in Minneapolis. A picture of Dean, who was shot by a Temple Police officer during a traffic stop Dec. 2, can be seen at bottom center.

 Joel Valley/Telegram

The city of Temple said late Thursday evening that it would continue to withhold videos of the Michael Dean shooting — despite the acquittal of ex-officer Carmen DeCruz on a manslaughter charge earlier in the day.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com