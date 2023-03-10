Central Texas hikers may have to find an alternate trail for a day or two this month — Chalk Ridge Falls Park will be closed temporarily for maintenance, a park official said.
Chalk Ridge Falls Park to close Tuesday for restroom upkeep; spot reopens Thursday
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
