The sun is shining and temperatures are on the rise — it’s time to hit area lakes, pools and water parks. It’s also time to protect yourself against skin cancer.

“With spring just around the corner, the risk of developing skin cancer increases,” said Dr. Katherine Fiala, a dermatologist at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. “While it may be tempting to spend more hours out in the sun, be sure to take necessary measures to protect yourself from harmful rays.”