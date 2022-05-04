BELTON — Texas Department of Transportation work crews on Thursday morning will close the northbound lanes of Loop 121 near the MLK Avenue intersection to complete striping configurations.
This will require a flagging operation in the area, the agency said in a news release.
Lane closure and work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Schedule and work subject to change, weather permitting.
The work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 from West Avenue O to Sparta Road to a four-lane divided highway.
Motorists are encouraged to mind their speed and eliminate distractions when driving in work zones.