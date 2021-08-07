Police have a new pickup to help their pawed crime fighter pounce into action.
Zico, a 5-year-old Temple Police Department K-9 unit, is patrolling the city with Officer Jason Nash, his handler of two years, in a black and white police pickup the agency acquired eight months ago.
Marked as a K-9 unit, the pickup sports a wide, flat back portion outfitted with a door that can open remotely when Nash needs Zico. A big water bowl hugs the floor, but isn’t too full since Zico needs frequent hydration while working in the Texas heat. Two fans cool Zico. Extra water bottles are stored in the truck’s bed.
In the summer, the pickup’s air-conditioning always stays on, of course. Should it ever turn off, a pager alerts Nash and the vehicle’s lights and siren will activate.
“We make sure he’s taken care of,” Nash said.
With a large collar that says “POLICE” in large letters, Zico has a commanding presence, a loud threatening bark and, presumably, a painful bite.
During his two years on the Temple force, police said, Zico has yet to bite any suspects.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Nash said.
“His bark is pretty intimidating.”
Suspects tend “to come down and give up” with Zico around, Nash said.
“We’ve met our goal. It doesn’t end in a bite.”
Zico is Nash’s good buddy at work and at home. He lives with Nash, a Belton High School graduate, his wife and their two daughters and other pets.
“He pays attention to them,” Nash said.
At home, “he’s just a big ole baby,” Nash said.
When Nash puts on his uniform, Zico is ready to work.
“He and I get along pretty good,” Nash said.
Nash has taken Zico to make appearances at local schools and community events, where he has done well around children and groups of people.
Nash, 40, is certified yearly as a K-9 handler after initially training with Zico for five weeks, a time that helped the pair bond instantly.
Zico was imported from the Netherlands by a Louisiana K-9 school, so Nash had to learn some Dutch.
“Twenty-six words,” Nash said, “in Dutch, which is enough.”
“Even with my Texas twang, it was easy,” Nash said.
In addition to Zico, the department has another K-9 unit, and will soon be joined by a third as training will begin soon, police said.
Zico is trained to sniff out four odors — cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and Ecstasy, Nash said.
Zico has helped sniffed out drugs at the county jail and schools when requested.
The canine’s aid helps in drug cases, but Zico “is just the start point,” as police thoroughly investigate, Sgt. Chris Miceli said. “It’s a neat tool.”