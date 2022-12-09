The Temple Independent School District will hold a job fair from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Temple ISD Administration Building — a one and a half-hour event aimed at filling open positions for the current school year.
Temple ISD to hold job fair Wednesday
