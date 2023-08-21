Belton Independent School District trustees unanimously approved a near 19-cent reduction in the tax rate during a regular meeting on Monday.
The newly adopted tax rate is $1.1517 — 75.75 cents for maintenance and operations and 39.42 cents for debt service — per $100 of appraised property value.
“Since HB 3, tax rate compression has continued to occur over the years,” Belton ISD Chief Financial Officer Melissa Lafferty said during the meeting on Monday. “Over the last five years, the tax rate has decreased 45.13 cents since the 2018-19 budget.”
This latest decrease — which lowers the annual taxes for a homeowner with a $200,000 valuation by $370.80 if the value of the home didn’t change — came as the district adopted a $149.3 million budget for the 2023-24 school year.
“So with the combination of a $100,000 homestead exemption and that further increase in tax compression, taxpayers will enjoy some tax relief in their bills next fall,” Lafferty said.
However, most property owners in Bell County saw increased appraisal values this year.
This year, the collection of annual taxes is expected to help provide for $47.2 million of revenue.
Lafferty noted the impact of an increased homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000.
“Our tax collections will decrease in comparison to last year,” she said. “Our local collections will only make about 35% of our state funding and then the state will have to give us the rest to make up that difference to get us there — to what our entitlement is.”
That does not mean the district will collect fewer dollars.
“Effectively, we are collecting more collections but the portion of our funding that our collections goes towards is decreasing,” she told Belton ISD school board President Manuel Alcozer.
Belton ISD is expected to receive $93.5 million in state revenue, $48.4 million in local revenue and $2.5 in federal revenue, according to a Belton ISD staff report.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Hillary Hickland, a Belton ISD parent, emphasized how a lower tax rate does not mean a lower tax bill for some homeowners.
“The no-new revenue rate in Belton ISD is $1.06 and the voter approval rate is $1.15, she said. “Belton ISD is asking for the maximum. In the slides for the presentation, I didn’t see any mention of the no-new revenue rate, but only the data based on the voter approval rate. Please do not boast of lowering the tax rate when home values increase.”